Everyone Had a Great Time at the 80+ Birthday Party

By Gateway Gazette

May 30

It was Party-Time at the Valley Neighbours Club in Turner Valley with a well organized event by Sylvia Binkley and her crew of Volunteers that was MCed by Ross Binkley.

This year's 80 and older Birthday Party was a great success and a very warm welcome was given to all the Milestone Achievers by MP John Barlow, the Mayors of Longview and Turner Valley and Black Diamond's Deputy Mayor.

It was a double double event with two people celebrating their 95th birthdays and twins celebrating their 80th. I must admit I was a bit disappointed that the twins, Joan Cox and June Schram, weren't dressed the same!  Joan lives in Black Diamond and June in Qualicum BC.

Joan and June with their niece, Darlene Cox

