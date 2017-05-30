Everyone Had a Great Time at the 80+ Birthday Party

It was Party-Time at the Valley Neighbours Club in Turner Valley with a well organized event by Sylvia Binkley and her crew of Volunteers that was MCed by Ross Binkley.
This year's 80 and older Birthday Party was a great success and a very warm welcome was given to all the Milestone Achievers by MP John Barlow, the Mayors of Longview and Turner Valley and Black Diamond's Deputy Mayor.
It was a double double event with two people celebrating their 95th birthdays and twins celebrating their 80th. I must admit I was a bit disappointed that the twins, Joan Cox and June Schram, weren't dressed the same! Joan lives in Black Diamond and June in Qualicum BC.