Exceptional Sailors Recognized During Navy and Coast Guard Day - Gateway Gazette

Six exceptional sailors from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) were recognized along with members of the Canadian Coast Guard on Parliament Hill in Ottawa November 20, 2018, during Navy and Coast Guard Day.

Master Seaman Curtis Ancil Chambers, Leading Seaman Evan Stuart Gilbert, Lieutenant (Navy) Stephanie Maxim, Master Seaman Annie Poirier, Petty Officer 1st Class Lee Richardson and Sub-Lieutenant Andrew Torchia were welcomed as distinguished visitors in recognition of their significant accomplishments in the RCN at home and abroad.

Navy and Coast Guard Day, hosted by The Navy League of Canada, is a unique opportunity to bring together Canadians from all walks of life to recognize the important work performed by Canada’s sailors and to reinforce the notion that Canada is a maritime nation.

“The Navy League of Canada is extremely proud to once again host this truly unique event, bringing together parliamentarians, the RCN, the Canadian Coast Guard, defence industry, like-minded organizations, and individuals who contribute to, and care so deeply about, the maritime security of Canada,” said Captain (Navy) Harry Harsch (Ret’d), Vice-President Maritime Affairs, The Navy League of Canada.

“The Navy League has been part of the nation since 1895 when it was formed to promote an interest in maritime trade and defence, playing a role in the creation of an independent Canadian Navy in 1910. We continue that role today, while also supporting Canada’s youth through the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet and Navy League Cadet programs,” he added.

The sailors were presented with certificates of appreciation during a ceremony in the Senate Chamber.

“Navy and Coast Guard Day 2018 allows us to highlight operational excellence and recognize a number of exceptional sailors from both seagoing services,” said Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, Commander RCN.

“This year’s event also provides us with an opportunity to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets,” he noted. “This outstanding program provides Canadian youth with seamanship and leadership skills and valuable life experience that will benefit them and their communities. Bravo Zulu to The Navy League of Canada for organizing this outstanding day.”

Following the ceremony a reception was held, attended by Parliamentarians and industry partners, as well as members of the RCN and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Source: Royal Canadian Navy