Exciting Changes Coming for Okotoks Dawgs 2019 Season! - Gateway Gazette

John Ircandia, Managing Director, Okotoks Dawgs Baseball Club Ltd., a non profit company

New League Name, Brand & Logo

Commencing in 2019 the league will be known as the Western CANADIAN Baseball League (or WCBL, for short). This change came about following a comprehensive Vision Session conducted by our league this past spring. It was determined that the League would benefit in many respects, including the attraction of top U.S. and Canadian college players, by emphasizing what made our league unique, that is our Canadian identity.

Extended Regular Season: More Games 4 Less!

It was determined that our teams and our fans would benefit from an extension of the regular season in order to offer more home games during the best weather of the summer season. In the past our regular season has consisted of 48 games (24 home games) followed by best of five (5) playoff series. Commencing in 2019, the regular season will be extended into the first week of August and we will offer 56 games , including 28 home games, in other words four (4) more home games for our fans at a time when the weather is at its best.

That means starting with the 2019 season, our loyal season ticket holders will have four (4) additional home games to enjoy Dawgs Baseball at Seaman Stadium.

As in past years, the regular season will be followed by the same playoff format however recognizing the need for our college players to get back to their universities, rather than best of five (5) series, starting in 2019 all playoffs will best of three (3).

The Dawgs being operated on a nonprofit basis are committed to giving our fans these four (4) MORE home dates for LESS. What does that mean in dollars? Let me explain: in 2018, game day tickets for a seat during the regular season were priced at $18.50 per game. In 2019, in recognition of the loyalty and support of our fans, many who have been with us since 2007, your season ticket package will include these four (4) extra games at the discounted price of $6.25 per game, a savings of $12.25!

As a result, 2019 season tickets will be priced as follows:

For Early Birds (Season Tickets RENEWED or purchased prior to October 31, 2018 )

(Season Tickets RENEWED or purchased prior to ) Diamond Seats: $325.00/seat

Regular Seats: $275.00/seat

Seniors: $250.00/seat

Please note:

1. These prices represent a 47% discount off game day prices per regular seat!

2. These prices reflect a per game price of $9.82 per regular seat based on 28 home games!

For those purchasing Season Tickets after the Early Bird deadline of October 31, 2018 :

: Diamond Seats: $375.00/seat

Regular Seats: $325.00/seat

Seniors: $275.00/seat

Please note:

1. These prices represent a 47% discount off game day prices per regular seat for seniors and $37% for all other regular seats based on 28 home games.

2. These prices reflect a per game price of $9.82 per seat for seniors and $11.61 for other seats based on 28 home games!

As in past years, existing Season Ticket Holders will have until October 31, 2018 to reserve their seats. After that, seats will be made available to the general public.

We understand that change sometimes presents challenges however we are extremely excited about both the rebranding of our league and the extension of the regular season. Honestly, with players returning to college it has always seemed that Dawgs Baseball ends too early and at a time when our weather is finally perfect for baseball. The addition of these eight (8) regular season games, and in particular the four (4) extra home games for our fans to enjoy watching great baseball in our truly extraordinary facilities, will we believe be a positive step forward.

The Dawgs are operated on a strictly non for profit basis with a largely volunteer management team and any and all excess revenues continue to be dedicated back to the facilities and the programming that our fans so enjoy.

Dawgs fans truly are “the best in baseball”.

Brief Background on the Dawgs:

The Dawgs are a non-profit organization formed in 1996 and playing out of the Seaman Stadium Complex in Okotoks, Alberta. Seaman Stadium is a $22M, state of the art, sports facility consisting of 2 full service stadiums, 4 youth diamonds, the Duvernay Fieldhouse and an outdoor training center. The Complex was principally financed by private donations.

The Dawgs program includes a highly successful summer collegiate franchise and a nationally recognized youth academy. The summer collegiate Dawgs have become the summer hub of family friendly, entertainment for Okotoks, the communities of the Foothills, and the greater Calgary area. In 2017, every home game at Seaman Stadium was SOLD OUT with average attendance in excess of 4100 fans; over 5200 fans attending on Canada Day. Similarly, the Dawgs Youth Academy has experienced exponential growth and now consists of 130 youth players from all over Canada and as far away as Mexico, China, the United States, Venezuela, Australia, Dubai and New Zealand.

A few amazing facts about Dawgs Baseball:

The popularity of Dawgs Baseball at Seaman Stadium has grown exponentially. Here are some remarkable facts:

Dawgs officially sold out every home game in 2017, averaging over 4100 fans per game, a new record!

Dawgs attracted over 5200+ fans for Canada Day, a new record!

Dawgs are ranked 3 rd in North America in summer collegiate attendance!

in North America in summer collegiate attendance! Dawgs enjoy a mutually beneficial partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays;

Dawgs support over 1000 local charities & youth groups and have raised over $350,000 for Canadian Breast Cancer.

4 Dawgs and Dawgs Academy Players were selected in the 2018 draft of Major League Baseball;

A record 22 Dawgs Academy Players were selected to participate in the Blue Jays Tournament 12 Showcase at the Rogers Center in Toronto, more than any other youth program;

Dawgs Academy teams have won national, provincial, Perfect Game and numerous Showcase Championships on both sides of the border.

Find out when you can catch a Dawgs game on their website.