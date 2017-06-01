Exciting New Ear Piercing Technique Available at Pharmasave Black Diamond

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 01

Pharmasave Black Diamond are really excited to announce they have brought in a new Ear Piercing machine that is safe and gentle for all ages.

What makes the Inverness system safe?

The Inverness System has two unique features designed to ensure the safest ear piercing experience possible.

1. Inverness is the only ear piercing system with fully-enclosed earring capsules that prevent our piercing earrings and patented Safety Back™ from being exposed to potential contaminants prior to piercing. Our earring capsules are packaged in sealed, sterilized cartridges that are not opened until selected for piercing. Unlike other systems on the market, our earrings are never exposed until they are safely inserted in the ear.

2. Our patented Safety Back™ allows for the safest healing possible by shielding the piercing tip and preventing the earring back from being squeezed too tight. This allows for proper airflow and prevents the earring back from becoming embedded during the healing process. Inverness is the ONLY ear piercing system with the patented Safety Back™.

Why is this system 'gentle' ?

There are a number of reasons the Inverness System is both safe & gentle:

1. Unlike loud piercing guns that shoot a spring-loaded piercing earring through the tissue, our hand-pressured instrument is very smooth and quiet.
2. Our system will pierce your ears and attach our patented Safety Clutch™ in one quick, smooth motion.
3. Our piercing earrings are specially designed with ultra-thin piercing posts & a finely honed piercing tip to help the earrings glide through the lobe as easily as possible. In fact, most people report they feel no discomfort at all when they are pierced with the Inverness System.

Do you love seeing how the biggest stars are styling their earrings, giving us inspiration on a daily basis

In this picture, Blake Lively is wearing a pair of simple diamond studs. Lively seems to favor stud-style earrings. In fact, she was recently seen on the red carpet at the Golden Globes wearing a beautiful pair of large diamond studs.

You can always count on Miley Cyrus to have a bit of an edgy look, and this photo really showcases her style. Miley uses traditional style jewelry and adds a little funk by mixing and matching hoops and studs between her ear lobe piercings and her cartilage piercings.

Taylor is known for always looking fashion-forward, and we often see her wearing studs. Why? Because she knows that this classic look is always in style. In this photo from the 2016 Grammy’s, Taylor is wearing colored gem stud-style earrings, to match her outfit, of course.

Finally, Ashley Benson is showing off her gradual lobe piercings with a variety of styles as well. All light-weight and simple, she mixes studs with shapes to really show off her individuality.

