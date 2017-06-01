Exciting New Ear Piercing Technique Available at Pharmasave Black Diamond

Pharmasave Black Diamond are really excited to announce they have brought in a new Ear Piercing machine that is safe and gentle for all ages.
What makes the Inverness system safe?
The Inverness System has two unique features designed to ensure the safest ear piercing experience possible.
1. Inverness is the only ear piercing system with fully-enclosed earring capsules that prevent our piercing earrings and patented Safety Back™ from being exposed to potential contaminants prior to piercing. Our earring capsules are packaged in sealed, sterilized cartridges that are not opened until selected for piercing. Unlike other systems on the market, our earrings are never exposed until they are safely inserted in the ear.
2. Our patented Safety Back™ allows for the safest healing possible by shielding the piercing tip and preventing the earring back from being squeezed too tight. This allows for proper airflow and prevents the earring back from becoming embedded during the healing process. Inverness is the ONLY ear piercing system with the patented Safety Back™.
Why is this system 'gentle' ?
There are a number of reasons the Inverness System is both safe & gentle:
1. Unlike loud piercing guns that shoot a spring-loaded piercing earring through the tissue, our hand-pressured instrument is very smooth and quiet.
2. Our system will pierce your ears and attach our patented Safety Clutch™ in one quick, smooth motion.
3. Our piercing earrings are specially designed with ultra-thin piercing posts & a finely honed piercing tip to help the earrings glide through the lobe as easily as possible. In fact, most people report they feel no discomfort at all when they are pierced with the Inverness System.
