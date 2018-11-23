Executed Warrants and Arrests in Claresholm AB - Gateway Gazette

On November 21st, 2018, Claresholm RCMP members with the assistance of the RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team, (CRT) in and effort to reduce prolific offenders and rural crimes, attended a number of residences in the town of Claresholm in and effort to execute outstanding arrest warrants .

Two adult males and a female young offender all from the town of Claresholm were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the town of Claresholm.

22 year old Tyler Cappis was arrested on a warrant for uninsured motor vehicle under the Traffic Safety Act.

27 year old Kyle Schuiling was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Breach of Recognizance and is charged with 2 additional counts of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order.

A female Young Offender was on warrant for 3 charges of fail to comply with an Undertaking and 2 charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, crystal meth and cannabis.

In an unrelated vehicle stop, the CRT executed another outstanding warrant on 22 year old Chandler TOTH of Claresholm. His warrant consisted of charges of Forcible Confinement, Causing Unnecessary Injury to animals and Fail to Appear in court.

All have been released to appear in court in December except Schuiling, who is currently in custody awaiting a judicial interim release hearing.