Exhibit Honouring the Canadian Jewish Experience Is Showing at the Alberta Legislature

“Over the past 150 years Jewish Canadians have advanced our nation through their contributions to practically every facet of society from the arts to commerce, politics to science,” said Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

“I am excited to welcome to the Alberta Legislature an exhibit celebrating our Jewish community and the role it has played in the history of our province.”

The Canadian Jewish Experience: A Tribute to Canada 150 explores the challenges, achievements and innumerable contributions of Jewish Canadians to modern Canada. The exhibit features notable Jewish Canadians, from Leonard Cohen to Mordecai Richler, who have helped define our national identity and design our cultural mosaic. It also highlights the vital role that Jewish Albertans have played in the development of our province through contributions in such fields as commerce, science, education, law, the arts and sports.

Members of Alberta’s Jewish community contributed to the establishment of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and the Citadel Theatre, and made significant contributions to Calgary’s Centre for the Performing Arts. They also contributed to sports franchises operating in the province.

Exhibit Details:

The Canadian Jewish Experience: A Tribute to Canada 150

November 30 to December 18 in the South Legislature Pedway

Pedway Hours:

Monday to Wednesday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Weekends: noon to 5 p.m.

This travelling exhibit, created in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, comprises nine interpretive panels featuring photographs and stories that highlight many facets of the Jewish-Canadian journey, from immigration to human rights to pop culture.

It was produced by the Canadian Jewish Experience, a volunteer initiative, and curated by Albertan Sandra Morton Weizman. The exhibit has travelled to various locations across the country.

There are more than 10,000 Jewish Canadians living in Alberta.

More information on the exhibit can be found at https://cje2017.com/.