Expanded Access to Asia for Alberta Industries

Alberta business, from a variety of sectors, have new opportunities to collaborate, attract investment and expand their access to international markets following Premier Notley’s 10-day mission to Asia.

The Premier spent seven days in China and three in Japan, meeting with government and industry leaders in a range of sectors, including: energy, forestry, agriculture, clean technology, tourism, education, health innovation and advanced technologies.

“A stable and resilient economy needs a diversity of products and a diversity of markets. Asia is hungry for the world-class products and services Alberta businesses offer. When we showcase Alberta abroad we create new economic opportunities at home.” Premier Rachel Notley

The Premier signed an agreement with the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) to work together on scientific research and technical components of oil and gas exploration, development and production.

As a Japanese crown corporation, JOGMEC invests in early-stage resource exploration projects around the world. JOGMEC has invested $1 billion in Canada and is heavily involved in Alberta’s energy sector. This includes JOGMEC’s work to commercialize Super Critical Water Cracking technology as a means to reduce emissions associated with oil sands upgrading in Alberta.

Premier Notley also announced renewed support for Alberta’s forestry industry, including $300,000 to the Canada Wood Group to help Alberta producers with access and regulatory issues in export markets and $300,000 to the Alberta Forest Products Association to increase its international promotion over the next three years.

That announcement followed a tour of the Mitsui Home Component Plant which uses an Alberta-sourced, premium-grade lumber specific to Japan called J-grade lumber, as well as other Alberta wood products used to manufacture oriented strand board.

“Canada Wood is delighted to receive this support from the Government of Alberta which will help accelerate market creation for Canadian wood products in key Asian segments.” Paul Newman, director, Canada Wood Group, Asia

“It is more important now than ever that Alberta’s forest sector diversify its markets. Support and expertise provided by Alberta’s foreign offices will help grow our markets overseas, helping to secure stable futures for the women and men who work in forestry and the communities that they live in.” Paul Whittaker, president and CEO, Alberta Forest Products Association

The Premier also participated in an energy and clean technology seminar that included more than 200 energy and clean technology executives and Japanese government representatives. Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous, AltaGas and the Alberta Industrial Heartland Association also presented at the roundtable.

Other activities included promoting Alberta to Japanese executives in the medical, nanotechnology and information and communication technology industries, and attending an event hosted by Canada’s Ambassador to Japan, Ian Burney. Over 90 stakeholders attended the event, and the Alberta delegation was welcomed by Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. (JAPEX) CEO Osamu Watanabe. JAPEX’s subsidiary, Japan Canada Oil Sands, will begin production at its new Hangingstone SAGD operation this summer.

In addition to the Premier’s activities, Minister Bilous facilitated a roundtable discussion to showcase Alberta beef and pork product exports to Japan. As Alberta’s largest market for pork and third largest market for beef, Japan imported $1.2 billion of agriculture and food products from Alberta in 2016, one-third of Canada’s total. The minister also met with the president of Costco Japan and toured a Costco facility. The wholesale retailer has been a significant buyer and seller of Canadian and Alberta pork products.

On April 24, Premier Notley announced that Alberta and the Chinese province of Guangdong had become sister provinces, prior to travelling to Japan. Guangdong represents 25 per cent of China’s total imports and exports and is the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in China.

This was the Premier’s first trip to Asia and it built on previous trips by Minister Bilous, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier and Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd. In November 2016, Minister Bilous led one of the largest ever missions to Asia, where he was joined by more than 80 businesses and associations with ties to Alberta. Many of the relationships formed on that trip are showing real results for Albertans today.

China and Japan are Alberta’s second- and third-largest trading partners, respectively. The province’s trade with China has tripled since 2003, while Japan represented 15.7 per cent of non-U.S. exports last year. In 2016, Alberta’s two-way trade with China and Japan totaled more than $7.4 billion, with potential for growth. Alberta is well positioned to meet the high demand for energy resources, raw materials and quality commodities created by Asia’s rapidly emerging urban middle class and modernizing economy.

