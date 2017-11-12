Expanded Recall: Kidde recalls Fire Extinguishers with Plastic Handles

New Recall and Expansion of March 2009 and February 2015 recalls

Joint recall with Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC), and Kidde

Kidde and Garrison Branded Fire Extinguishers with Plastic Handles

Product description

This recall involves two styles of Kidde-branded and Garrison-branded fire extinguishers: Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers and Push-Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers. The tables below provide model numbers, date codes and type of extinguisher for the affected fire extinguishers.

This expanded recall involves fire extinguishers not included in the previous recalls in March 2009 and February 2015.

Please note the date code range has been expanded for some the previously recalled products.

Click on images to enlarge

Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers:

These fire extinguishers are red, white or silver and are either ABC- or BC-rated Model Number Date Code Range 46-0004-4 January 1, 1973 through October 25, 2015 For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher. Date codes for products produced in 2007 to October 25, 2015 are 00107 – 29815. 46-0066-6 E 340 E-340-3 Fire Away 10BC French Fire Away 1A10BC French Fire Away 2A40BC French Fire Away Canada F-10 10BC Fire Away Canada F-110 1A10BC Fire Away Canada F-240 2A40BC Fuller Canada TPS-1 1A10BC Fuller Canada TPS-2 2A40BC FX210R Kidde Canada TPS-1 2A10BC Kidde Canada TPS-1 2A40BC 46-0092-2 January 2, 2012 through August 15, 2017. Dates codes in Range 00212 – 22717 BC5GD E10 E10H E110 E5 Full Home 110 M5C

The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. The date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom. Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format.

Push Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers:

These fire extinguishers have a push-button design, were sold in red or white with a red or black nozzle. These models do not have a gauge (“no gauge”) and were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications. Model Number Produced between August 11, 1995 through September 22, 2017 Auto 5FX All Date codes are affected FF 210D Auto KK2 M5P M5PM 210D ULC

The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. All date codes for Push-Button Pindicator models are included in the recall.

Hazard identified

The fire extinguisher can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle may detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

As of November 2, 2017, the company has received 2 reports of limited or failed activation in Canada, 1 of these reports involved property damage. Neither Kidde nor Health Canada have received any reports of consumer injuries in Canada related to the use of these products.

In the United States, the company has received approximately 391 reports of limited or failed activation or nozzle detachment, including 1 fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage.

Number sold

Approximately 1.2 million units of the Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers were sold in Canada and approximately 25.9 million were sold in the United States.

Approximately 1.5 million units of the Push-Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers were sold in Canada and approximately 11.9 million were sold in the United States.

Time period sold

The recalled Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers were sold from January 1, 1973 to August 15, 2017 at various retailers.

The recalled Push-Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers were sold from August 11, 1995 to September 22, 2017 at various retailers.

Place of origin

Manufactured in the United States and Mexico.

Companies