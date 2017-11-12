Expanded Recall: Kidde recalls Fire Extinguishers with Plastic Handles

New Recall and Expansion of March 2009 and February 2015 recalls
Joint recall with Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC), and Kidde
This recall involves two styles of Kidde-branded and Garrison-branded fire extinguishers: Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers and Push-Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers. The tables below provide model numbers, date codes and type of extinguisher for the affected fire extinguishers.
This expanded recall involves fire extinguishers not included in the previous recalls in March 2009 and February 2015.
Please note the date code range has been expanded for some the previously recalled products.
Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers:
|Model Number
|Date Code Range
|46-0004-4
|January 1, 1973 through October 25, 2015
For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.
Date codes for products produced in 2007 to October 25, 2015 are 00107 – 29815.
|46-0066-6
|E 340
|E-340-3
|Fire Away 10BC French
|Fire Away 1A10BC French
|Fire Away 2A40BC French
|Fire Away Canada F-10 10BC
|Fire Away Canada F-110 1A10BC
|Fire Away Canada F-240 2A40BC
|Fuller Canada TPS-1 1A10BC
|Fuller Canada TPS-2 2A40BC
|FX210R
|Kidde Canada TPS-1 2A10BC
|Kidde Canada TPS-1 2A40BC
|46-0092-2
|January 2, 2012 through August 15, 2017.
Dates codes in Range 00212 – 22717
|BC5GD
|E10
|E10H
|E110
|E5
|Full Home 110
|M5C
The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. The date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom. Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format.
Push Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers:
|Model Number
|Produced between August 11, 1995 through September 22, 2017
|Auto 5FX
All Date codes are affected
|FF 210D Auto
|KK2
|M5P
|M5PM
|210D ULC
The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. All date codes for Push-Button Pindicator models are included in the recall.
The fire extinguisher can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle may detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.
As of November 2, 2017, the company has received 2 reports of limited or failed activation in Canada, 1 of these reports involved property damage. Neither Kidde nor Health Canada have received any reports of consumer injuries in Canada related to the use of these products.
In the United States, the company has received approximately 391 reports of limited or failed activation or nozzle detachment, including 1 fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage.
Approximately 1.2 million units of the Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers were sold in Canada and approximately 25.9 million were sold in the United States.
Approximately 1.5 million units of the Push-Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers were sold in Canada and approximately 11.9 million were sold in the United States.
The recalled Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers were sold from January 1, 1973 to August 15, 2017 at various retailers.
The recalled Push-Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers were sold from August 11, 1995 to September 22, 2017 at various retailers.
Manufactured in the United States and Mexico.
Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency.
Consumers may contact Kidde toll-free at 855-233-2882 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday (excluding holidays), or between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends. Also, online and click on “Product Safety Notices” for more information.
Consumers may view the release by the US CPSC on the Commission’s website (US CPSC to provide link).
Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.
Source: Health Canada