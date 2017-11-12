Expanded Recall: Kidde recalls Fire Extinguishers with Plastic Handles

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 12

New Recall and Expansion of March 2009 and February 2015 recalls

Joint recall with Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC), and Kidde

Affected products

Kidde and Garrison Branded Fire Extinguishers with Plastic Handles

Product description

This recall involves two styles of Kidde-branded and Garrison-branded fire extinguishers: Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers and Push-Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers. The tables below provide model numbers, date codes and type of extinguisher for the affected fire extinguishers.

This expanded recall involves fire extinguishers not included in the previous recalls in March 2009  and February 2015.

Please note the date code range has been expanded for some the previously recalled products.

Click on images to enlarge

Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers:

These fire extinguishers are red, white or silver and are either ABC- or BC-rated
Model Number Date Code Range
46-0004-4 January 1, 1973 through October 25, 2015

For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.

Date codes for products produced in 2007 to October 25, 2015 are 00107 – 29815.
46-0066-6
E 340
E-340-3
Fire Away 10BC French
Fire Away 1A10BC French
Fire Away 2A40BC French
Fire Away Canada F-10 10BC
Fire Away Canada F-110 1A10BC
Fire Away Canada F-240 2A40BC
Fuller Canada TPS-1 1A10BC
Fuller Canada TPS-2 2A40BC
FX210R
Kidde Canada TPS-1 2A10BC
Kidde Canada TPS-1 2A40BC
46-0092-2 January 2, 2012 through August 15, 2017.

Dates codes in Range 00212 – 22717
BC5GD
E10
E10H
E110
E5
Full Home 110
M5C

The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. The date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom. Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format.

Push Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers:

These fire extinguishers have a push-button design, were sold in red or white with a red or black nozzle. These models do not have a gauge (“no gauge”) and were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications.
Model Number Produced between August 11, 1995 through September 22, 2017
Auto 5FX

All Date codes are affected
FF 210D Auto
KK2
M5P
M5PM
210D ULC

The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label.  All date codes for Push-Button Pindicator models are included in the recall.

Hazard identified

The fire extinguisher can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency.  In addition, the nozzle may detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

As of November 2, 2017, the company has received 2 reports of limited or failed activation in Canada, 1 of these reports involved property damage. Neither Kidde nor Health Canada have received any reports of consumer injuries in Canada related to the use of these products.

In the United States, the company has received approximately 391 reports of limited or failed activation or nozzle detachment, including 1 fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage.

Number sold

Approximately 1.2 million units of the Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers were sold in Canada and approximately 25.9 million were sold in the United States.

Approximately 1.5 million units of the Push-Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers were sold in Canada and approximately 11.9 million were sold in the United States.

Time period sold

The recalled Plastic Handle Fire Extinguishers were sold from January 1, 1973 to August 15, 2017 at various retailers.

The recalled Push-Button Pindicator Fire Extinguishers were sold from August 11, 1995 to September 22, 2017 at various retailers.

Place of origin

Manufactured in the United States and Mexico.

Companies

Manufacturer
Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Company, Inc.
Mebane
North Carolina
UNITED STATES

What you should do

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency.

Consumers may contact Kidde toll-free at 855-233-2882 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday (excluding holidays), or between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends. Also, online and click on “Product Safety Notices” for more information.

Consumers may view the release by the US CPSC on the Commission’s website (US CPSC to provide link).

Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

Health Canada would like to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

This recall is also posted on the OECD Global Portal on Product Recalls website. You can visit this site for more information on other international consumer product recalls.

Source: Health Canada

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Expanded Recall: Kidde recalls Fire Extinguishers with Plastic Handles

Pets as the Gateway to Caring for Communities

CP Holiday Train Prepares to Cross the Country for Local Food Banks; Celebrating Canada 150

First World War: Passchendaele

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Pets as the Gateway to Caring for Communities Next Post Expanded Recall: Kidde recalls Fire Extinguishers with Plastic Handles
%d bloggers like this: