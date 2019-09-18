Expanding Access to Treatment and Recovery - Gateway Gazette

New support for treatment and recovery will give Albertans greater access to publicly funded addiction spaces.

The Government of Alberta is focused on getting people on the pathway to wellness and recovery by funding 4,000 addiction treatment beds and spaces, outpatient services and medically assisted detox spaces.

“We promised Albertans we’d help eliminate the barriers to recovery for every family. More publicly funded treatment spaces will make it easier and faster to get important addiction and mental health care. These funds are part of our commitment to providing $140 million to improve addiction and mental health care and for opioid response.”Jason Kenney, Premier

“Our government committed to improving access to addiction recovery and mental health care for all Albertans. This funding is the first step towards making sure anyone facing addiction and mental health challenges can get well, improve their quality of life and find their path to long-term recovery.”Jason Luan, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

Over the next four years, the government will:

Fund 4,000 addiction and mental health treatment spaces, including new beds, funding existing unfunded beds and out-patient spaces.

Upgrade existing social detox beds to medically supported detox beds.

This initiative is part of the $140-million commitment to addiction and mental health care made by the government in its election platform.

Multimedia