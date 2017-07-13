Experience Alberta Music, Culture, Art and History at the Legislature this Summer

“All summer long the Legislative Assembly will celebrate Alberta music, culture, art and history,” said Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “From free music concerts to thought-provoking exhibits, the Alberta Legislature is the summer fun destination for families to enjoy some of the best that Edmonton has to offer.”

Fridays @ the Legislature – July 14 to September 1

Fridays @ the Legislature is an outdoor concert series featuring live performances by Alberta-based musicians. Now in its third year, the free event will highlight eight bands from across the province. The concerts will take over Capital Plaza from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday from July 14 to September 1.

Fridays @ the Legislature is a partnership between the Legislative Assembly of Alberta and the Alberta Music Industry Association, a non-profit, service-based association dedicated to helping professionals in the music industry succeed in their careers.

See the Fridays @ the Legislature performer lineup at assembly.ab.ca

The Dream We Form By Being Together – June 29 to October 1

The Dream We Form By Being Together is an interactive installation that emerges from the awareness that art will play a significant role in the process of reconciliation. Drawing from indigenous practices and understandings, the show seeks to rebalance colonial narratives within the much larger story of Canada.

The exhibition features 19 works by a variety of artists and is showing daily in the Borealis Gallery in the Edmonton Federal Building on Capital Plaza, just north of the Alberta Legislature.

In addition to the Borealis Gallery, the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre features the Pehonan Theatre, the Agora Interpretive Centre and the Alberta Branded retail store. The centre’s interactive spaces and dynamic activities will entertain Albertans of all ages, immersing them in our province’s vibrant parliamentary history and culture. Free tours of the Legislature Building are also offered daily.