Experience the Blackfoot Arts and Heritage Festival in Waterton Lakes National Park

Parks Canada is pleased to be working with the Blackfoot Canadian Cultural Society to present the Blackfoot Arts and Heritage Festival, which showcases the Indigenous Blackfoot culture. This exciting event is taking place at the Waterton Community Centre in Waterton Lakes National Park from Tuesday, August 8 through Thursday, August 10. Entry to the event is free.

Activities include a tipi raising, arts and crafts displays, children’s activities and traditional games. Taste delicious Indigenous foods, like frybread and berry soup, which will be available during the festival. Also, the traditional powwow is always a highlight, and there will be a head dress transfer (a traditional ceremony) to start it off. The powwow is Tuesday, August 8 starting at 5:00 p.m.,

On Wednesday evening there will be a screening of the documentary, Elder in the Making; a film about two young urbanites, a Blackfoot person and a Chinese newcomer, rediscovering their shared heritage and embarking on a spiritual journey of reconciliation. Thursday morning, we are pleased to host cultural ambassadors from the Head Smashed in Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site.

We would like to thank the Waterton Park Community Association (WPCA) for helping support this event.

Inviting Canadians to visit Parks Canada places to experience Indigenous traditions and customs at events like the Blackfoot Arts and Heritage Festival creates new opportunities for learning and better understanding of Canada’s Indigenous cultures and history.

Date: August 8th – 10th

Time: Tuesday: 10:30 a.m – 6 p.m. ; Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.;Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Waterton Lakes National Park, Waterton Community Centre

More information: www.pc.gc.ca/eng/pn-np/ab/ waterton/ne/ne2.aspx

Waterton Lakes National Park also offers a range of Indigenous experiences for visitors throughout the summer. On Mondays, Blackfoot Storytelling is at 8 p.m. at Crandell Mountain Campground theatre. Tuesdays there is a Blackfoot Drums and Dance program at the Heritage Centre on Waterton Avenue. Blackfoot Crafts and Stories takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Crandell Campground Theatre at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Waterton Community Centre. All programs are free and run until the end of August: http://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ ab/waterton/activ/decouvertes- tours

