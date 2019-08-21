 Expert Panel to Assess Minimum Wage - Gateway Gazette

Expert Panel to Assess Minimum Wage

By Contributor

Aug 20

The Alberta government has appointed a diverse expert panel that will use research, expertise and experience to assess Alberta’s minimum wage.

Alberta has the highest minimum wage in the country, yet hard-working Albertans continue to struggle to find jobs. The panel will study and publish economic data related to minimum wage changes. It will also assess whether a wage differential for hospitality industry workers who serve alcohol could lead to higher net incomes. This work will be completed by mid-January 2020.

“By establishing this panel of experts, we are keeping another platform promise and making progress on our common-sense plan to restore jobs and prosperity to our province. I’d like to thank the panel members for agreeing to be part of this important work.”Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration

“The effects of Alberta’s 47 per cent minimum wage increase over the past four years and the elimination of the liquor server differential deserve to be studied. I am pleased to be leading a panel of experts to address that need.”Joseph Marchand, chair, minimum wage expert panel

Minimum wage expert panel members

  • Joseph Marchand, panel chair, associate professor of economics, University of Alberta
  • Anindya Sen, professor of economics
  • Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president (Western Canada), Restaurants Canada
  • Richard Truscott, vice-president, British Columbia and Alberta, Canadian Federation of Independent Business
  • Jason Stanton, owner, Running Room
  • Branko Culo, owner of Express Employment and member of Alberta Enterprise Group
  • Delphine Borger, server, Blink Restaurant, Calgary
  • Rachel Donnelly, server, Chop Steakhouse
  • Nicole Lyckama, server, Blink Restaurant, Calgary

Related information

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Expert Panel to Assess Minimum Wage

Staples Canada Announces Top Trends for the Back to School Season

State of Canada’s Birds

City Administration Confirms Edmontonians Have Concerns Around Short-term Rentals, yet Fails to Make Meaningful Recommendations

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Staples Canada Announces Top Trends for the Back to School Season Next Post Expert Panel to Assess Minimum Wage