Expert Panel to Assess Minimum Wage - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government has appointed a diverse expert panel that will use research, expertise and experience to assess Alberta’s minimum wage.

Alberta has the highest minimum wage in the country, yet hard-working Albertans continue to struggle to find jobs. The panel will study and publish economic data related to minimum wage changes. It will also assess whether a wage differential for hospitality industry workers who serve alcohol could lead to higher net incomes. This work will be completed by mid-January 2020.

“By establishing this panel of experts, we are keeping another platform promise and making progress on our common-sense plan to restore jobs and prosperity to our province. I’d like to thank the panel members for agreeing to be part of this important work.”Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration

“The effects of Alberta’s 47 per cent minimum wage increase over the past four years and the elimination of the liquor server differential deserve to be studied. I am pleased to be leading a panel of experts to address that need.”Joseph Marchand, chair, minimum wage expert panel

Minimum wage expert panel members

Joseph Marchand, panel chair, associate professor of economics, University of Alberta

Anindya Sen, professor of economics

Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president (Western Canada), Restaurants Canada

Richard Truscott, vice-president, British Columbia and Alberta, Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Jason Stanton, owner, Running Room

Branko Culo, owner of Express Employment and member of Alberta Enterprise Group

Delphine Borger, server, Blink Restaurant, Calgary

Rachel Donnelly, server, Chop Steakhouse

Nicole Lyckama, server, Blink Restaurant, Calgary

