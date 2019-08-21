Expert Panel to Assess Minimum Wage - Gateway Gazette

Alberta has the highest minimum wage in the country, yet hard-working Albertans continue to struggle to find jobs. The panel will study and publish economic data related to minimum wage changes. It will also assess whether a wage differential for hospitality industry workers who serve alcohol could lead to higher net incomes. This work will be completed by mid-January 2020.
“By establishing this panel of experts, we are keeping another platform promise and making progress on our common-sense plan to restore jobs and prosperity to our province. I’d like to thank the panel members for agreeing to be part of this important work.”Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration
“The effects of Alberta’s 47 per cent minimum wage increase over the past four years and the elimination of the liquor server differential deserve to be studied. I am pleased to be leading a panel of experts to address that need.”Joseph Marchand, chair, minimum wage expert panel