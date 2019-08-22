Expert Panel to Review Supervised Consumption Sites - Gateway Gazette

Eight experts will hear from Albertans on the social and economic impacts of supervised consumption services on their homes, businesses and communities.

Associate Minister Luan stands with the chair and vice-chair of the Supervised Consumption Services Review Committee.

People can share experiences and evidence of the social and economic impacts of the sites through public engagement sessions and online.

“As we committed in our platform, we are moving ahead with a review of supervised consumption sites. We’ve heard Albertans’ concerns about impacts on their homes, businesses and communities. We’ve chosen a panel of experts to listen to Albertans, review the evidence, and report back on their findings.”Jason Luan, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

The committee was appointed by the minister to represent a range of relevant views and experiences. Members have lived experience with addiction as well as expertise and experience in business, real estate, economics, social demography, research ethics, addiction and recovery services, harm reduction, First Nations health, mental health, trauma, pain management, and law enforcement and crime reduction.

The committee will hear from citizens, businesses, elected officials, supervised consumption services (SCS) operators, and other key stakeholders. Public engagement will take place over three weeks in September, in all communities with existing or proposed SCS:

Grande Prairie

Edmonton

Red Deer

Calgary

Lethbridge

Medicine Hat

Details regarding dates and locations are being finalized and will be available online.

Albertans will also be able to submit feedback online.

The committee will analyze the evidence on the impact of existing and proposed sites and submit a report to government for consideration in future policy decisions for the SCS sites and the addiction care system.

Committee members

Rod Knecht, chair

Prof. Geri Iininaatoáákii Bemister-Williams, vice-chair

Dr. Charl Els

Joan Hollihan

Dr. Rob Tanguay

Dr. Ray Baker

Paul Maxim

Steve Cormack

