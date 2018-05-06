Extended Hours at the Regional Landfill are Back! - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Tired of waiting in line at the landfill with your household waste and recycling? Extended hours at the Foothills Regional Landfill & Resource Recovery Centre, otherwise known as the Landfill will be in effect Monday, May 7 and will continue through to Thursday, June 7, 2018. Monday to Thursday, the Landfill is open 8:30 am – 6:30 pm to accommodate the increased volume of traffic at this time of year. Friday – Saturday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.

The extension of hours is to accommodate the smaller residential loads, leaf and yard waste and recycling. The main tipping face of the land fill will be closed at 4:30 pm. Large commercial loads are not accepted after 4:30 pm.

For more information, visit foothillsrrc.com