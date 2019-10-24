Extra Yard Waste Collection Free to Okotoks Households in October! - Gateway Gazette

Wondering what to do with all those leaves and grass clippings from fall yard clean?!

During the month of October, place your extra yard waste beside your green organics cart for pick up on your regular collection day! Just ensure your extra grass and leaves are in any compostable bag. Small branches can either be placed inside green carts or bundled and placed beside your cart.

Seasonal Waste Programs

Learn all about our seasonal programs such as our extra organics collection for spring and fall clean up, Christmas tree chipping, free compost giveaways and more!

Extra Yard Waste Collection

To help accommodate for seasonal cleaning like spring and fall yard clean up, the Town offers extra curbside organics collection two months out of each year.

During the months of May and October residents can put out additional yard waste, including grass, leaves and small branches, beside green carts for pick up on their regular collection day.

Extra yard waste guidelines

Extra yard waste that does not fit inside your green organic cart must:

Extra yard waste (grass and leaves) must be placed beside your green cart in a proper compostable bag (no sod, dirt). Note: most hardware stores and super markets carry large yard bags (most are paper as these are most cost effective).

Branches can either be placed in your green cart or can be bundled and placed beside your cart.

All individual branches must be less than 1m (3′) long, and must not exceed 7cm (2.8″) in diameter.

Branch bundles cannot be more than 14kg (30lbs).

Bags must weigh less than 15kg (33lbs)

The Town currently has paper bags for $2.00/pk (5/pk)

Materials not accepted: tree stumps and roots, branches thicker than 7cm (2.8″) in diameter, dirt, and sod clumps

​What about grass clippings the rest of the season?