Eye Program Saves Millions, Expands Care Options

“This government is working hard to protect and improve health care by listening to patients and clinicians and using evidence to guide its decisions. By partnering with retinal specialists, we are providing more Albertans with access to retinal eye care and more treatment options while saving millions of tax dollars at the same time.”
“As a retinal specialist and partner in the RAPID program, I have seen the value of this initiative. These treatments help preserve and, in some cases, improve people’s vision, which has an impact on their quality of life. Now, through the program, there is an additional treatment option available to benefit Albertans.”
The RAPID program and prescription drugs are provided at no cost, so patients have no out-of-pocket co-payments for their treatments.
“I’m very, very pleased that government has decided to cover this drug. It’s a huge relief that it’s covered and that it’s taken care of now. I’m glad they understand the urgency and the importance of happiness and health. There’s also the cost benefit ratio – if you can prevent even one person from losing their eyesight, they can contribute to society.”
No additional costs or savings are anticipated when Eylea is added to the RAPID program because initial estimates included the medication.