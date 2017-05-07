Faith Forum ~ Is There Anything About God That Really Demands My Attention?

This is a legitimate question.

The truth of the matter is, the only reason why I, or anyone else, can even hope to be in the presence of God or to really know him, is because of what Jesus Christ, his son, made his choice as to what to do for us (more on that in a minute). From the outset of creation, each and every human being has chosen not to live for him but always has and does choose themselves first. It is our basic, sinful human nature that does that. If I ever hope to stand in his presence with him in heaven, or hope to have an intimate relationship with him here in this life, than he had to fix that problem, because there is no way I can fix it on my own or help him fix it. God’s word puts it this way:

“At one time you all had your backs turned to God, thinking rebellious thoughts of him, giving him trouble every chance you got. But now, by giving himself completely at the Cross, actually dying for you, Christ brought you over to God’s side and put your lives together, whole and holy in his presence.” (Colossians 1:21-22 The Message)

This then, is what Jesus chose to do for us – he willingly let himself be handed over to blood-thirsty and power hungry men to die an awful, tortuous cruel death on a wooden Roman cross that he didn’t deserve in any way. He did this for me, and for you. After his death, he beat it (death) and conquered it by rising from the dead – the only ‘religious’ or philosophical leader to do that and then legitimately made it his claim by being seen by hundreds of witnesses at the same time. Then, as the passage above says, I have to receive this gift of life that he offers each one of us so that Christ can bring me over to God’s side and ‘put my life together – whole and holy in his presence.’ Then – “This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun! And all of this is a gift from God, who brought us back to himself through Christ…” (2 Corinthians 5:17,18a NLT)

A free gift, from God himself.

Once I respond to this wonderful message of what Jesus has done for me, then as this part of God’s word says, I need to watch that I “don’t walk away from a gift like that! You stay grounded and steady in that bond of trust, constantly tuned in to the Message, careful not to be distracted or diverted. There is no other Message—just this one. Every creature under heaven gets this same Message…” (Colossians 1:23a The Message)

Making a decision to have that relationship with Jesus is sometimes the ‘easiest’ part. The part of growing in that relationship with him and learning to live the way He wants me to live can be the harder part. However, he gives both the strength and the means, through the Holy Spirit, to be able to live that life that honors him and gives us the most fulfilling life possible here on earth. Part of that means he gives me peace of mind and heart, that the world cannot give me in any form (self help and changing myself through meditation is only superficial deep; not the life-changing deep-rooting cleansing and healing that God does deep within my heart and soul).

“But when the Father sends the Advocate as my representative—that is, the Holy Spirit—he will teach you everything and will remind you of everything I have told you. ‘I am leaving you with a gift—peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid.” (John 14:26, 27 NLT)

So there are definitely things about God that demand one’s attention! If this sounds like something you’d like to do, to receive this gift from God he is offering you, or if you have questions about what is written here, I’d invite you to write me at: [email protected] and I will be glad to chat with you.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

