Faith Forum ~ Living Water - Gateway Gazette

By Gloria Wessner

Water – beautiful waterfalls coming down out of the majestic mountains. Creeks, streams and rivers flowing through valleys and on through cities in their search to join the vast oceans at the end of their journeys. Drilling wells in order to have water for our homes, crops and livestock. Lakes that give water to the wildlife and fish that live in them.

Water is the source of all that’s living. We depend on it to live, thrive and quench the thirst that invariably comes when we go for awhile without a drink. Without it, nothing survives and there is no life.

God has referred himself as the spring or fountain of living water:

“…for they have abandoned the Lord, the fountain of living water.” (Jeremiah 17:13b NLT)

What is living water? It understands that it is the origin and the source of all life, qualities not normally found in ordinary water. It also points towards the fact that it never dies, that it will go on for eternity. Jesus spoke of this when he talked with a Samaritan woman, recorded here:

‘Jacob’s well was there; and Jesus, tired from the long walk, sat wearily beside the well about noontime. Soon a Samaritan woman came to draw water, and Jesus said to her, “Please give me a drink.” He was alone at the time because his disciples had gone into the village to buy some food.

The woman was surprised, for Jews refuse to have anything to do with Samaritans. She said to Jesus, “You are a Jew, and I am a Samaritan woman. Why are you asking me for a drink?”

Jesus replied, “If you only knew the gift God has for you and who you are speaking to, you would ask me, and I would give you living water.”

“But sir, you don’t have a rope or a bucket,” she said, “and this well is very deep. Where would you get this living water? And besides, do you think you’re greater than our ancestor Jacob, who gave us this well? How can you offer better water than he and his sons and his animals enjoyed?”

Jesus replied, “Anyone who drinks this water will soon become thirsty again. But those who drink the water I give will never be thirsty again. It becomes a fresh, bubbling spring within them, giving them eternal life.”

“Please, sir,” the woman said, “give me this water! Then I’ll never be thirsty again, and I won’t have to come here to get water.” (John 4:6-15 NLT)

At this point, the Samaritan woman was still thinking of her physical thirst and the fact that she wouldn’t have to draw water anymore. In reality, Jesus was speaking of life itself as he told her earlier: ‘But those who drink the water I give will never be thirsty again. It becomes a fresh, bubbling spring within them, giving them eternal life.’ (John 4:14 NLT)

No other famous religious leader, group, collection of modern day thinking groups or religion can offer what Jesus does. His offer to you stands far above anything else out there. Not only does he offer you life itself, he even offers to be your ever present Friend, walking with you through life in every difficulty and through every problem. And best of all, in the end, to bring you safely into his home to live with him forever. But you have to grasp it, just like the bulldogger going for the horns, in order to experience it.

‘… Jesus stood and shouted to the crowds, “Anyone who is thirsty may come to me!” (John 7:37b NLT)

Anybody thirsty for this kind of life giving water? Readers are invited to write Gloria at: [email protected]