FallCon 30 – Canada’s Largest Boardgame Convention

FallCon, Calgary’s own annual Board Game Convention (September 22 – 24, 2017) marks its 30th year with a move to SAIT!

Calgary – FallCon, the largest board game convention in Canada, will be holding its 30th annual Board Game Convention September 22 – 24, 2017. The best of unplugged table top gaming will now be held in the 20,000 square foot gymnasium located in SAIT’s Campus Centre.

If board games makes you think of your childhood playing Monopoly and Trouble, think again! Modern board games, like those you can find in Calgary’s boardgame cafés, feature great art, diverse themes, and a combination of both luck and skill. Among the featured games and tournaments: cooperate with your friends to save the world from disease in Pandemic; build the best bamboo garden to please the emperor (and the pandas!) in Takenoko; double cross your fellow gang members to get the most loot in Cash N Guns; or develop resources, markets and military might to build a civilization worthy of one of the 7 Wonders of the ancient world!

At the convention, visit the Open Gaming area, where the game Librarian will match you with one of more than 1200 games from FallCon’s collection! Once seated, a gaming Ambassador will help gamers find more players (if needed) and then explain the rules. Or sign up in advance for hosted events, including both new and classic games, as well as tournaments, paint ‘n’ take miniatures, and new this year, a board game themed Locked Room. Attendees can even provide feedback to local game designers in Prototype Alley! Saturday evening, take in the live auction of over 400 games, or Sunday morning, roam the Flea Market to find gems to add to your collection.

As in previous years, giant and fan versions of popular games will be available at FallCon 30, including River Dragons, Takenoko and King of Tokyo, with foot-wide foam dice and 3 foot tall monsters! Rounding out the game offerings are miniature and war campaign games that reenact battles with individually painted miniatures and constructed terrain.

FallCon 30 is an expansion on the idea of game night with your friends and family in your living room. Anyone interested in board games is invited! Location: Sait Campus Centre 1301 16th Ave NE Calgary, Alberta

Advance Online Ticket Prices:

Adult Weekend Pass: $60

Youth (13-17) Weekend Pass: $20

Child (12 and under) Weekend Pass: Free

Day passes available, from $15-$40

Limited tickets also available at the door.

FallCon, a volunteer-run, non-profit organization, began as an annual weekend of playing board games in a ballroom at the University of Calgary run by a handful of students. As interest in the hobby has grown in Western Canada, FallCon has expanded, both in variety of games and attendance. As numbers grow, FallCon’s mission remains the same:

“We believe playing games, with friends and family, makes better communities, families and relationships.”

Michael Cox – FallCon Director – (403) 835-2570

Our Focus: People + Games = Better Communities, Families, and Relationships.

