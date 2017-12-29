More Families to Get $25-a-day, Quality Child Care

The Government of Alberta is keeping its promise to expand access to affordable child care with a plan to create up to 78 additional $25-a-day Early Learning and Child Care Centres thanks to an agreement with the Government of Canada.

The expansion of the pilot program, which was launched in the spring, will create an additional 4,500 affordable child care spaces, giving families across Alberta access to quality, $25-a day childcare.

Alberta’s 22 existing Early Learning and Child Care Centres are making life more affordable for families across the province. With this second round of applications, the government hopes to see a total of up to 100 centres in communities throughout Alberta.

In June 2017, Alberta signed a Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework with federal, provincial and territorial partners. The expansion of the Early Learning and Child Care Centres is based on this foundation of federal investment in affordable child care across Canada.

“Child care in Alberta is far too expensive for families, and that’s exactly why our government is taking action to make affordable, quality child care more accessible. Our work with the Government of Canada and child care professionals in Alberta is the next step towards making life better for families with universal, affordable, quality child care in Alberta.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

“The Imagine Early Learning and Child Care Centre is thrilled to provide affordable, quality and accessible child care programming to families in our community. During our first few months of operation, we’ve watched children thrive and been able to support parents and families access resources they need to be successful.” ~Lea Blust, Program Director, Imagine Early Learning and Child Care Centre

“I was pleased to be able to enroll my son in an Early Learning and Child Care Centre. The programming and supports are amazing and I have appreciated that my daycare expenses are now affordable. Additional centres will make a significant difference for families across Alberta.” ~Danielle Pitman, Calgary Parent

Non-profit organizations or those interested in becoming non-profit child care providers have until Jan. 31, 2018 to apply for a three-year operating grant.