Families to Get Better Access to Midwives

Since 2015, the government has committed almost $13 million in new funding for midwifery care, including a three-year, $11-million investment in Budget 2016. As part of this funding, the government asked AHS and the association to target growth in underserved communities.
AHS and the Alberta Association of Midwives have reached an agreement that will increase the number of midwives practising in Alberta and includes a plan to get more midwives caring for families in rural and remote areas.
“Today, on International Day of the Midwife, we want to recognize the difference midwives make in the lives of thousands of Alberta families and their babies every year. We know that many families have been unable to get a midwife or have had to drive hours on a highway to access midwifery services. We have worked with our partners in Alberta Health Services and the Alberta Association of Midwives to help more families get this support closer to home.”
Approved by Alberta Association of Midwives members earlier this spring, the agreement
“Alberta Health Services acknowledges and appreciates the work of Alberta’s midwives, who play an important role in the provision of maternal and newborn care. We know that more and more Albertans are turning to midwifery as a preferred option and we intend to support this growth. We are committed to working with our partners, including the Government of Alberta and the Alberta Association of Midwives, to improve access.”
Alberta has publicly funded midwifery care since 2009. Since then, there has been a 229 per cent increase in the number of midwives practising in Alberta.
“We’re pleased to have a two-year agreement and the government’s continued commitment to increasing midwifery services for Alberta families. We look forward to continuing to work with our health-care partners to address the non-financial barriers to the sustainable growth of midwifery in Alberta.”