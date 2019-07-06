Family Fishing Weekend: Catch a Memory - Gateway Gazette

Fishing is an easy and enjoyable way for family and friends to connect with some of Alberta’s greatest natural resources – our lakes, rivers, streams and the fish that live in them.

During Alberta’s twice-yearly Family Fishing Weekends, no fishing is licence required. Albertans and visitors are invited to give fishing a try on waterbodies with open fishing seasons (not in national parks). Keep in mind that fishing regulations still apply.

Alberta Family Fishing Weekends – no fishing licence required and happens annually during the Family Day long weekend in February and in the second weekend of July.

Fish Stocked Waters

Alberta has approximately 300 stocked waterbodies for anglers to enjoy. They are stocked annually with rainbow trout, brook trout, brown trout, cutthroat trout or tiger trout.

Stocked waters are listed in the Alberta Guide to Sportfishing Regulations. Find a stocked lake near you and enjoy catching a memory on your family fishing experience.

View the current Alberta Guide to Sportfishing Regulations and fish stocking reports at:Alberta Guide to Sportfishing RegulationsStocking Reports

Next Family Fishing Weekend:

July 6 and 7, 2019

Fishing Regulations Still Apply!

Alberta’s sportfishing regulations apply all year to anglers of all ages and residences, including during the Family Fishing Weekends.

Aim to be a Responsible Angler

Know the regulations for the limit and species for each waterbody and season

Know how to identify fish to better follow the regulations

Handle fish with care to help them survive after they have been released back into the water

When you are catching and releasing fish, you can use barbless hooks that are easier to remove

To order a printed copy of the sportfishing regulations, visit the Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP) website at:Alberta Regulations

Help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species – Clean, Drain and Dry Your Boat and fishing equipment after using them.Clean, Drain, Dry Your Boat

Are you hooked?

Would you like to keep fishing after the Family Fishing Weekends? A Wildlife Identification Number (WIN) card and Alberta sportfishing licence are required for:

Alberta residents age 16 to 64

Canadian residents (from outside Alberta) age 16 and older

Non-residents (from outside Canada) age 16 and older

To purchase your WIN card and fishing licence online, visit:AlbertaRELM

