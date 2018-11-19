Family New Year’s Eve Party - Gateway Gazette

Family New Year’s Eve Party

By Contributor

Nov 19

Monday, December 31, 5:00 – 8:00pm

This free family-friendly party features horse-drawn wagon rides, ice skating, a family dance, entertainment, snacks and hot chocolate. Fireworks conclude the evening’s celebrations at 8:00pm, weather permitting.

Call for New Year’s Eve Volunteers

Community involvement is what makes our Town events successful. Please consider spending a few hours volunteering with us while having fun celebrating. A variety of positions and time slots are available. Contact Hazel Martin at 403.933.4944 for more information.

Event Sponsorship Opportunities

Get great exposure for your business while supporting a fun family-friendly event. Find out how you can sponsor or donate to the Family New Year’s Eve Party, [email protected]

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Family New Year’s Eve Party

Your Welcome Wagon Hostess Is Waiting to Hear From You

Nanton Welcomes New CAO

Okotoks Council Approves Environmental Master Plan

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Fine for Improper Waterworks System Monitoring Next Post Family New Year’s Eve Party