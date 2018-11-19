Family New Year’s Eve Party - Gateway Gazette

Monday, December 31, 5:00 – 8:00pm

This free family-friendly party features horse-drawn wagon rides, ice skating, a family dance, entertainment, snacks and hot chocolate. Fireworks conclude the evening’s celebrations at 8:00pm, weather permitting.

Call for New Year’s Eve Volunteers

Community involvement is what makes our Town events successful. Please consider spending a few hours volunteering with us while having fun celebrating. A variety of positions and time slots are available. Contact Hazel Martin at 403.933.4944 for more information.

Event Sponsorship Opportunities

Get great exposure for your business while supporting a fun family-friendly event. Find out how you can sponsor or donate to the Family New Year’s Eve Party, [email protected]