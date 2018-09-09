Family of Make-A-Wish Recipient Donates MEDi Robot to Royal University Hospital as a Lasting Tribute to their Son - Gateway Gazette

Due to his critical illness, Mason was eligible to have a wish granted by Make-A-Wish®. In November of last year, the seven-year-old from Prince Albert, Sask. wished to give a humanoid robot called MEDi® to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon and name it “Nurse Mason”. Mason wanted to be a nurse when he grew up and felt the robot would bring children comfort during their medical procedures. He passed away before he could give the robot to the hospital.

As a lasting tribute to the young boy and his courageous battle with cancer, Mason’s family will donate Nurse Mason to Royal University Hospital’s pediatric unit on Sept. 5, 2018.

“Mason was a generous little boy with a very big heart,” says Allyson Toye, regional manager, Make-A-Wish®Saskatchewan. “We are delighted that his wish to help other children through their challenging medical journeys will come true and want to thank his family, and our incredible donors, partners and supporters, for making it possible. Mason would have been so grateful and beyond excited.”

The donated robot will live in the pediatric unit at Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Royal University Hospital and will be used to help young patients cope better.

“Mason was an incredibly thoughtful child, always wanting to help others,” says Tammy Lucas, acute care manager of pediatrics for the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Royal University Hospital. “He would think that this MEDi robot is the coolest thing and would be very excited at how it helps kids cope with their medical challenges in a kid-friendly way. It’s an amazing gift from an amazing kid!”

Adds Kelsey Luedtke, recreation therapist with the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Royal University Hospital, “Mason spent almost one full year on the pediatric unit receiving treatment, and throughout that time he was adored by the staff and everyone who met him. He will always be remembered as a fighter and a little hero for all he had to go though.”

MEDi® provides medically and socially appropriate support to children ages two to 16. The robot was created by SoftBank Robotics and its behaviours are built by RxRobots Inc.

“RxRobots is a company that builds applications for robots to interact with children while they are having painful medical procedures done, such as vaccinations and blood tests,” says Dr. Tanya Beran, owner of RxRobots and professor in Community Health Sciences at the Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary. “These applications tell MEDi what to say and do in order to distract and help children cope with the needle, the bandage, whatever is involved in the procedure.”

About Make-A-Wish® Canada

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in Canada, and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 1,100 volunteers across the country grant more than one wish per day, on average. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted close to 7,500 wishes across the country; more than 600 last year alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish Canada, visit makeawish.ca.

About Royal University Hospital

Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Royal University Hospital is located on the University of Saskatchewan campus in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The hospital serves as a leader in providing acute care services; it is the main trauma centre for the province and houses many maternal and child services, as well as neurosurgery and cardiovascular surgery. The hospital is also home to Saskatchewan’s Stem Cell Transplant Program, as well as PET-CT Centre, and cardiology, oncology and respirology departments.

About RxRobots Inc.

RxRobots is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and the mission is to transform pediatrics using humanoid robotics. RxRobots is the first company to reduce children’s pain and discomfort using humanoid robots as pain coaches, educators and physical companions during medical procedures at the hospital.

SOURCE Make-A-Wish Canada