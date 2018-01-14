Family Tear

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 14

Dementia Friendly Communities Okotoks presents the play “Family Tear“, performed by Life Stages Theatre. Described as “a powerful portray of one family’s experience with dementia”, the play aims to open up the conversation around dementia. Join us for this free public event hosted by Okotoks United Church (43 Riverside Drive) on Saturday January 20th, 5:30 to 8:30pm. The evening includes a drama performance, community resource tables, refreshments and encouragement. Suitable for ages 12+.

Please register to attend so the organizers have an idea of how many are planning on attending.

Working with The Brenda Strafford Foundation, the DFC project is designed to increase awareness and decrease the stigma of dementia as well as build community capacity to support individuals to age in place.

Read a review of Family Tear by Louie Hobson at the Calgary Herald

