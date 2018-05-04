Family Violence Counselling Support in Airdrie - Gateway Gazette

Families in Airdrie will have more support and easier access to family violence counselling thanks to an investment from the government.

Additional family violence counsellors have been hired at North Rocky View Community Links Society to provide individual and group counselling to support Albertans affected by family violence. The counsellors will provide clients with strategies and tools to develop healthy and positive behaviours.

Thanks to ongoing grant funding, more than 1,400 individual counselling sessions and 1,500 counselling hours have been provided so far.

“No Albertan should live in fear, nor suffer the effects of family violence alone. This funding will help to increase supports for Albertans in the communities where they live. We are committed to continuing to work closely with our community partners to break the complex cycle of family violence and help all Albertans lead a healthy and safe life.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

North Rocky View Community Links Society is a non-profit charitable organization that works to strengthen individuals, families and communities of North Rocky View by providing them with and connecting them to services, supports and resources.

“Supporting children, youth, individuals and families who have been affected by family violence in Airdrie and area continues to be a high priority for the community. Community Links, along with our many partners, are so pleased and thankful for the continuation of funding to ensure programming and supports are present to meet the needs of the community. Together, we can move forward in deepening the positive impact in the lives of so many.” Brenda Hume, executive director, North Rocky View Community Links Society

The organization received funding for this project through Family and Community Safety Program grants. More than $166,000 was provided in 2015 -2016 and more than $333,000 in 2017 – 2018. And extension of this grant to March 2019 will bring total funding to $500,000.

The Family and Community Safety Program provides grants to community projects to address family and sexual violence, child sexual abuse, supports for families and capacity building, as well as promoting healthy relationships. Since the inception of the program in 2015, $33.7 million has been invested in community projects.