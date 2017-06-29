“Farewell Reunion” for the Alumni of the Old Turner Valley Junior & Senior High Schools

Welcome Alumni

of the

Turner Valley Junior and Senior

High Schools

from the

1940s, 1950s and 1960s

Joyce (Compton) Berkholtz is organizing this year’s reunion

to be held in Turner Valley for the final time

on Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th, 2017.

Dinner will be on Saturday, September 9th, 6:00pm at the Legion in Turner Valley

and Breakfast on Sunday morning at the Turner Valley Hotel.

Deadline to register for this “Farewell Reunion” is July 31st, 2017.

For more details or to register for the reunion please contact:

Joyce Berkholtz via any of the following methods:

Phone: 1-780-672-1952

Email: [email protected]

Snail Mail: 3807 – 62nd Street

Camrose, Alberta, T4V 3B5

Joyce would also like to receive copies of any photographs that you might be able to send to her.

