Farm Families Honoured in Camrose

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 27

Alberta families who have farmed the same land for 100 years or more are being recognized with Century Farm and Ranch awards.

“The ongoing success of our agriculture sector depends greatly on the dedication and hard work of Alberta’s farming families. It is an honour to recognize their legacy and support the sustainable growth of our local food industry, which is an integral part of the foundation of our provincial economy.”

Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“Our ancestors, Peter and Anna Zimmer, came from Minnesota in 1902. This award is a real honour and recognizes our entire family’s perseverance. It’s growing more and more rare to see land passed down through farming families for generations.”

Kevin Zimmer of Daysland, Century Farm and Ranch Award recipient

Recipients of the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch Award receive a bronze plaque to commemorate this significant milestone. A total of 52 families are being recognized across the province this year, including 25 families who will be honoured in Camrose on July 27.

Since 1993, more than 1,700 families have received Century Farm and Ranch awards.

Agriculture is the province’s largest renewable industry, with exports valued at more than $10 billion annually. There are more than 43,000 farms in Alberta, totaling more than 50 million acres.

 

Alberta Century Farm and Ranch Award recipients being recognized at this event:

  • The Axley family of Czar
  • The Banman family of Strome
  • The Bjorge family of Edberg
  • The Hampshire family of Sedgewick
  • The Hastings family of Heisler
  • The Marcinkoski family of Strome
  • The Marshall family of Nevis
  • The McCracken family of Hardisty
  • The Ness family of New Brigden
  • The Pilger family of Ohaton
  • The Rodger family of Carstairs
  • The Roth family of Forestburg
  • The Rowledge family of Erskine
  • The Runte family of Westaskiwin
  • The Simpson family of Sedgewick
  • The Stenson family of Forestburg
  • The Stuehmer family of Millet
  • The Stutheit family of Rimbey
  • The Symington family of Cadogan
  • The Turre family of Halkirk
  • The VanDeward family of Hardisty
  • The Wolbeck family of Sundre
  • The Zimmer family of Daysland
  • The Zimmer family of Heisler
  • The Zimmer family of Spring Lake
