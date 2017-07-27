Farm Families Honoured in Camrose

Alberta families who have farmed the same land for 100 years or more are being recognized with Century Farm and Ranch awards.

“The ongoing success of our agriculture sector depends greatly on the dedication and hard work of Alberta’s farming families. It is an honour to recognize their legacy and support the sustainable growth of our local food industry, which is an integral part of the foundation of our provincial economy.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“Our ancestors, Peter and Anna Zimmer, came from Minnesota in 1902. This award is a real honour and recognizes our entire family’s perseverance. It’s growing more and more rare to see land passed down through farming families for generations.” Kevin Zimmer of Daysland, Century Farm and Ranch Award recipient

Recipients of the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch Award receive a bronze plaque to commemorate this significant milestone. A total of 52 families are being recognized across the province this year, including 25 families who will be honoured in Camrose on July 27.

Since 1993, more than 1,700 families have received Century Farm and Ranch awards.

Agriculture is the province’s largest renewable industry, with exports valued at more than $10 billion annually. There are more than 43,000 farms in Alberta, totaling more than 50 million acres.

Alberta Century Farm and Ranch Award recipients being recognized at this event: