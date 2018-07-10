Farm Families Honoured in Camrose - Gateway Gazette

Recipients of the award receive a bronze plaque to commemorate this significant milestone. A total of 96 families are being recognized across the province, including 27 families who will be honoured in Camrose on July 5.
“Agriculture is at the core of who we are as Albertans. It’s an integral part of the foundation of our province’s cultural heritage, our strong economy and our vibrant rural communities. It is an honour to recognize these founding families and their legacy. Our government continues to support the sustainable growth of our local food industry and the hard-working entrepreneurs in this sector.”
“My grandpa and grandma farmed for over thirty years, followed by my dad. We now have four sons and they still come up for coffee and discuss what we’re going to accomplish on the farm. Receiving the century Farm and Ranch Award is a real gift for our family. We all work hard and work together to keep the farm in the family. We are just so proud, my mom and dad would be so honoured for this recognition of all their hard work.”
Since 1993, more than 1,750 families have received the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch awards.
Agriculture is the province’s largest renewable industry, with exports valued at more than $10 billion annually. There are more than 40,000 farms in Alberta, totalling more than 50 million acres.