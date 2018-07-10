Farm Families Honoured in Camrose - Gateway Gazette

Farm Families Honoured in Camrose

Jul 10

Alberta families who have farmed the same land for 100 years or more are being recognized with Century Farm and Ranch awards.

Recipients of the award receive a bronze plaque to commemorate this significant milestone. A total of 96 families are being recognized across the province, including 27 families who will be honoured in Camrose on July 5.

“Agriculture is at the core of who we are as Albertans. It’s an integral part of the foundation of our province’s cultural heritage, our strong economy and our vibrant rural communities. It is an honour to recognize these founding families and their legacy. Our government continues to support the sustainable growth of our local food industry and the hard-working entrepreneurs in this sector.”

Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“My grandpa and grandma farmed for over thirty years, followed by my dad. We now have four sons and they still come up for coffee and discuss what we’re going to accomplish on the farm. Receiving the century Farm and Ranch Award is a real gift for our family. We all work hard and work together to keep the farm in the family. We are just so proud, my mom and dad would be so honoured for this recognition of all their hard work.”

Gladys Mowat, of Galahad, Century Farm and Ranch Award recipient

Since 1993, more than 1,750 families have received the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch awards.

Agriculture is the province’s largest renewable industry, with exports valued at more than $10 billion annually. There are more than 40,000 farms in Alberta, totalling more than 50 million acres.

Alberta Century Farm and Ranch Award recipients being recognized in Camrose:

  • The Anderson Family of Erskine
  • The Baird Family of Gadsby
  • The Berkholtz Family of Hay Lakes
  • The Bowie Family of Rosalind
  • The Etty Family of Galahad
  • The Giedemann Family of Heisler
  • The Gilbertson Family of Brownfield
  • The Hillman Family of Forestburg
  • The Kroetsch Family of Heisler
  • The Larson Family of Donalda
  • The Martin Family of Sedgewick
  • The McNabb Family Forestburg
  • The Melin Family of Czar
  • The Mowat Family of Galahad
  • The Nelson Family of Metiskow
  • The Ness Family of Sedgewick
  • The Persson Family of Millet
  • The Prichard Family of Killam
  • The Rix Family of Wetaskiwin
  • The Roth Family (Doug) of Heisler
  • The Roth Family (Randal and Barbara) of Forestburg
  • The Schetzsle Family of Veteran
  • The Schilling Family of Halkirk
  • The Stevenson Family of Galahad
  • The Toth Family of Bashaw
  • The Vincett Family of Galahad
  • The Wakefield Family of Coronation

