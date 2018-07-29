Farm Families Honoured in Medicine Hat - Gateway Gazette

Recipients of the award receive a bronze plaque to commemorate this significant milestone. A total of 96 families are being recognized across the province, including 12 families who will be honoured at the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede on July 26.
“Agriculture is at the core of who we are as Albertans. It’s an integral part of the foundation of our province’s cultural heritage, our strong economy and our vibrant rural communities. It is an honour to recognize these founding families and their legacy. Our government continues to support the sustainable growth of our local food industry and the hard-working entrepreneurs in this sector.”
~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
“We are the proud descendants of Andrew Doenz, one of six Swiss brothers that came here and worked hard to be successful. Andrew was only 16 and by 21 he had his first farmstead and then bought this land here in 1917. Every generation has added to the farm and modernized – from farming with horses to the technology of today, Andrew would be amazed by the changes.”
~Laura-Marie Doenz of Warner, Century Farm and Ranch Award recipient
Since 1993, more than 1,750 families have received the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch awards.
Agriculture is the province’s largest renewable industry, with exports valued at more than $11 billion annually. There are more than 40,000 farms in Alberta, totalling more than 50 million acres.
The Battrum Family of Sibbald
The Beierbach Family of Elkwater
The Brady Family of Nobleford
The Cradduck Family of Taber
The Dixson Family of Foremost
The Doenz Family of Warner
The Hirsche Family of Wrentham
The Johnston Family of Oyen
The Kulyk Family of Buffalo
The Peterson Family of Oyen
The Reesor Family of Irvine
The Stickel Family of Seven Persons
Related information