Farm Families Honoured in Medicine Hat - Gateway Gazette

Alberta families who have farmed the same land for 100 years or more are being recognized with Century Farm and Ranch awards.

Recipients of the award receive a bronze plaque to commemorate this significant milestone. A total of 96 families are being recognized across the province, including 12 families who will be honoured at the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede on July 26.

“Agriculture is at the core of who we are as Albertans. It’s an integral part of the foundation of our province’s cultural heritage, our strong economy and our vibrant rural communities. It is an honour to recognize these founding families and their legacy. Our government continues to support the sustainable growth of our local food industry and the hard-working entrepreneurs in this sector.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“We are the proud descendants of Andrew Doenz, one of six Swiss brothers that came here and worked hard to be successful. Andrew was only 16 and by 21 he had his first farmstead and then bought this land here in 1917. Every generation has added to the farm and modernized – from farming with horses to the technology of today, Andrew would be amazed by the changes.” ~Laura-Marie Doenz of Warner, Century Farm and Ranch Award recipient

Since 1993, more than 1,750 families have received the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch awards.

Agriculture is the province’s largest renewable industry, with exports valued at more than $11 billion annually. There are more than 40,000 farms in Alberta, totalling more than 50 million acres.

Alberta Century Farm and Ranch Award recipients being recognized in Medicine Hat:

The Battrum Family of Sibbald

The Beierbach Family of Elkwater

The Brady Family of Nobleford

The Cradduck Family of Taber

The Dixson Family of Foremost

The Doenz Family of Warner

The Hirsche Family of Wrentham

The Johnston Family of Oyen

The Kulyk Family of Buffalo

The Peterson Family of Oyen

The Reesor Family of Irvine

The Stickel Family of Seven Persons

Related information