Farm Families Honoured in Nisku - Gateway Gazette

Alberta families who have farmed the same land for 100 years or more are being recognized with Century Farm and Ranch awards.

Recipients of the award receive a bronze plaque to commemorate this significant milestone. A total of 96 families are being recognized across the province, including 15 families who will be honoured in Nisku on June 21.

“Agriculture is at the core of who we are as Albertans. It’s an integral part of the foundation of our province’s cultural heritage, our strong economy and our vibrant rural communities. It is an honour to recognize these founding families and their legacy. Our government continues to support the sustainable growth of our local food industry and the hard-working entrepreneurs in this sector.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“My great-grandparents came over from Europe in 1902 and purchased our family’s first land in 1904. Since then we’ve had 114 crops on the same land, and I think it’s amazing that this farm has been in our family for that long. It is quite a privilege to be able to keep up the farm. It must be in my blood because farming is all I’ve ever wanted to do. It’s a lot of work, but also a lot of reward.” ~Wayne Schneider, of Nisku, Century Farm and Ranch Award recipient

Since 1993, more than 1,750 families have received the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch awards.

Agriculture is the province’s largest renewable industry, with exports valued at more than $10 billion annually. There are more than 40,000 farms in Alberta, totalling more than 50 million acres.

Alberta Century Farm and Ranch Award recipients being recognized in Nisku:

The Bell Family of Conjuring Lake

The Bolton Family of Falun

The Borynec Family of Carvel

The Chamulka Family of Nisku

The Gerig Family of Busby

The Holt Family of Sangudo

The Hoover Family of Campsie

The Matson Family of Bluffton

The Rossiter Family of Westerose

The Schneider Family of Nisku

The Soch Family of New Sarepta

The Swanson Family of Thorsby

The Trautman Family of Spruce Grove

The Wild Family of Acheson

The Wilson Family of Falun

