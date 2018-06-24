Farm Families Honoured in Nisku - Gateway Gazette

Recipients of the award receive a bronze plaque to commemorate this significant milestone. A total of 96 families are being recognized across the province, including 15 families who will be honoured in Nisku on June 21.
“Agriculture is at the core of who we are as Albertans. It’s an integral part of the foundation of our province’s cultural heritage, our strong economy and our vibrant rural communities. It is an honour to recognize these founding families and their legacy. Our government continues to support the sustainable growth of our local food industry and the hard-working entrepreneurs in this sector.”
~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
“My great-grandparents came over from Europe in 1902 and purchased our family’s first land in 1904. Since then we’ve had 114 crops on the same land, and I think it’s amazing that this farm has been in our family for that long. It is quite a privilege to be able to keep up the farm. It must be in my blood because farming is all I’ve ever wanted to do. It’s a lot of work, but also a lot of reward.”
~Wayne Schneider, of Nisku, Century Farm and Ranch Award recipient
Since 1993, more than 1,750 families have received the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch awards.
Agriculture is the province’s largest renewable industry, with exports valued at more than $10 billion annually. There are more than 40,000 farms in Alberta, totalling more than 50 million acres.
