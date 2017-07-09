Farm Families Honoured in Vegreville

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 09

Alberta families who have farmed the same land for 100 years or more are being recognized with Century Farm and Ranch Awards.

“The ongoing success of our agriculture sector depends greatly on the dedication and hard work of Alberta’s farming families. It is an honour to recognize their legacy and support the sustainable growth of our local food industry, which is an integral part of the foundation of our provincial economy.”

Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“My great-grandfather purchased land, south of Lavoy, in 1916. We’re proud to have kept that land in the family, and that we’ve been part of our community for more than 100 years. We celebrated our century farm status at a family reunion last summer.”

Daryl Tuck of Lavoy, Century Farm and Ranch Award recipient

Recipients of the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch Award receive a bronze plaque to commemorate this significant milestone. A total of 52 families are being recognized across the province this year, including 19 families who were honoured in Vegreville on July 6.

Since 1993, almost 1,700 families have received Century Farm and Ranch Awards.

Agriculture is the province’s largest renewable industry, with exports valued at more than $10 billion annually. There are more than 43,000 farms in Alberta, totaling more than 50 million acres.

Alberta Century Farm and Ranch Award recipients recognized at this event:

  • The Abbott family of Edgerton
  • The Bleakley family of Paradise Valley
  • The Brassington family of Paradise Valley
  • The Christie family of Kitscoty
  • The Gregoraschuk family of St. Michael
  • The Hall family of Dapp
  • The Homeniuk family of Mundare
  • The Kassian family of Thorhild
  • The Kozma family of Waskatenau
  • The Lychak family of Derwent
  • The Nazarchuk family of Derwent
  • The Powell family of Vermilion
  • The Scott family of Bonnyville
  • The Smiley family of Lavoy
  • The Tataryn family of Thorhild
  • The Tuck families of Lavoy
  • The Verbeek family of Morinville
  • The Wirsta family of Elk Point

