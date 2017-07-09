Farm Families Honoured in Vegreville

“The ongoing success of our agriculture sector depends greatly on the dedication and hard work of Alberta’s farming families. It is an honour to recognize their legacy and support the sustainable growth of our local food industry, which is an integral part of the foundation of our provincial economy.”
“My great-grandfather purchased land, south of Lavoy, in 1916. We’re proud to have kept that land in the family, and that we’ve been part of our community for more than 100 years. We celebrated our century farm status at a family reunion last summer.”
Recipients of the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch Award receive a bronze plaque to commemorate this significant milestone. A total of 52 families are being recognized across the province this year, including 19 families who were honoured in Vegreville on July 6.
Since 1993, almost 1,700 families have received Century Farm and Ranch Awards.
Agriculture is the province’s largest renewable industry, with exports valued at more than $10 billion annually. There are more than 43,000 farms in Alberta, totaling more than 50 million acres.