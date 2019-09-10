Farm Safety Consultation Reached Thousands - Gateway Gazette

Albertans embraced the opportunity to provide valuable in-person and online feedback on the repeal and replacement of the failed 2015 Bill 6.

Grassroots conversations, industry meetings, engagement sessions and an online survey were just some of the ways Alberta’s farmers and ranchers gave their input on practical safety rules.

“We promised Albertans we would consult first and legislate second – and that’s exactly what we’re doing. We put over 8000 kilometres on the truck this summer, hearing from close to a thousand farmers, ranchers and workers across Alberta. We’re taking this feedback and building common-sense farm safety legislation that works for the people, not against them.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

This engagement fulfils the government’s commitment to launch immediate, comprehensive consultations with farmers and ranchers.

Agriculture and Forestry is now compiling the input from the 25 consultations and working with Alberta Labour and Immigration on data analysis, policy options and the legislative package.

The government is expected to introduce the Farm Freedom and Safety Act as part of fall session.

Quick facts

The consultations on farm safety legislation were held across the province from July 25 to Aug. 30, with an average of 32 participants at the 25 engagement sessions.

The public survey ran from July 12 to Aug. 31, with more than 1,200 completed submissions.

A What We Heard document summarizing key findings from the consultation will be available on Alberta.ca once completed.

