 Farm Safety During Harvest Season - Gateway Gazette

Farm Safety During Harvest Season

By Contributor

Sep 18

Properly preparing farm equipment for transport on public roads reduces the risk of collision. Make sure:

  • turn signals, headlights and taillights work
  • flags are clearly visible
  • grain tanks are empty and augers are in transport position

More: https://alberta.ca/farmsafe.aspx

