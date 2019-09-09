FASD Awareness Day: Minister Sawhney - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney issued the following statement on International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day 2019:

“Every year on the ninth day of the ninth month since 1999, we have been observing International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day. In recognition of the 20th anniversary of this day, our government is declaring Sept. 9, 2019, as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day in the province of Alberta.

“We acknowledge this day along with the 12 FASD Service Networks across Alberta that offer awareness and prevention, assessment and diagnosis, and supports and services.

“FASD is a lifelong disability that may happen when a developing baby is exposed to alcohol during pregnancy. It is preventable.

“This is the reason Sept. 9 was chosen for International FASD Awareness Day. It’s a reminder that it’s best for women to abstain from alcohol during the nine months of pregnancy.

“Our government is committed to raising awareness and understanding of how to improve FASD prevention, diagnosis and support. We believe it’s essential for everyone to learn more about this developmental disability.

“That’s why we’ve partnered with the Canada FASD Research Network and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis to provide a free online training program called Foundations in FASD at canfasd.ca/online-learners/. Opportunities for further education on FASD are also provided on the site for the public, including all sectors of work, individuals with FASD and their families.

“The Service Networks are also hosting events across the province this week to recognize FASD Awareness Day and raise awareness. Find an activity near you at fasd.alberta.ca/local-events.aspx.

“There are ways for all of us to take part in prevention and intervention efforts. Please join us in recognizing FASD Awareness Day and increasing awareness of FASD in Alberta.”