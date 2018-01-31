Fatal Shooting in Calgary Under Investigation

On Jan. 27, 2018, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting on the same date that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Calgary man.

Shortly before 9 p.m., someone called police about a disturbance in an apartment building in the 600 block of 68 Avenue SW. A male resident was pacing, yelling and causing banging noises in the hallway and inside his apartment. Upon arrival, police entered the building while also positioning officers in the alley, off the balcony of the man’s apartment suite. Police in the hallway tried to speak to the man through the apartment door, but he refused to open it. Officers in the alley also tried talking to the man when he went to the balcony doors.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the man jumped from the second-floor balcony to the alley below and confronted two officers. He moved towards one of the officers, resulting in the officer firing a single shot from his service firearm.

Officers immediately provided emergency first aid to the seriously wounded man until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived. Paramedics provided emergency treatment and took the man to hospital. Unfortunately, the man died in hospital early the next day.

At the time of the incident, the man was alone in the apartment. Investigators subsequently recovered a hatchet and multiple knives from the alley.

ASIRT is seeking the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone who may have witnessed the events in the alley, or who may have cellphone photos or video of the incident, is asked to call ASIRT at (403) 592-4306.