Federal Action Essential to get Trans Mountain Expansion Project Built - Gateway Gazette

CAPP’s response to Prime Minister Trudeau, Premier Notley and Premier Horgan meeting on Trans Mountain Expansion Project



Calgary, Alberta (April 15, 2018) – The Government of Canada was unequivocal in their support for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP) today and laying out the actions they will take in the coming days and weeks. We are keenly interested in the concrete actions that the Government of Canada will take to address the urgent political and financial barricades to move the project into construction this year. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not exercise the Constitutional authority Canadians gave him to resolve this issue by May 31, 2018, Canada will risk losing another opportunity like it did with the Energy East and Northern Gateway pipelines, and the Pacific NorthWest LNG project. The TMEP has undergone the most stringent regulatory review in Canadian history and Kinder Morgan has already spent $1.1 billion to advance the project – including addressing Canadians’ concerns on the route, environmentally sensitive areas and the marine terminal. The project has been approved in the national interest of Canadians – with continued strong support from the Government of Alberta and the federal government alike. The Government of Canada has sole authority and jurisdiction to move this project forward – it’s time British Columbia understands that. It’s time to build.

Tim McMillan, president and CEO