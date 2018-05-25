Federal Government Confirms Green Line LRT Funding for Calgary - Gateway Gazette

The Green Line is a multi-billion dollar investment in Calgary’s future that will help build vibrant communities where people can live, shop, work and play. Today, the Federal government confirmed their commitment of 1.53 billion dollars for stage 1 of the Green Line LRT. This is an unprecedented investment in public transit infrastructure and the largest in Alberta’s history.

Last week’s announcement and confirmation of funding brings us one step closer to building Calgary’s next LRT.

“The Green Line is an incredibly important investment in Calgary’s future, that will create jobs, and provide Calgarians from Crescent Heights to Shepard with fast, reliable and modern public transportation,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

You may have already seen some Green Line construction projects underway in communities along the route alignment. These enabling works projects are clearing the way for the Green Line LRT, and include utility relocations, land preparation, environmental remediation and transit improvements.

Major construction of stage 1, which runs from 16 Avenue N to 126 Ave SE. will begin in 2020 with an expected opening day in 2026. This is the longest segment of LRT ever constructed at one time in Calgary’s history.

“We have the experience and expertise to design and deliver the Green Line project,” said City of Calgary Transportation General Manager, Michael Thompson, “Calgary builds world-class LRT, we’re ready to deliver excellent transit service”

Since 1978, Calgary has been continuously building and expanding its Light Rail Transit system and has created one of the most well used Light Rail Transit systems in North America.

The full vision for the Green Line is 46 kilometres from 160 Avenue N. to Seton in the southeast. Like the Red and Blue Lines the Green Line will be constructed in stages over a number of years. The City will continue to advance the long-term vision for the Green Line, including the TOD planning work, land acquisition and transportation and transit planning to prepare for future stages of construction.

Green Line Stage 1 Fast Facts:

• 20 km from 16 Avenue N to 126 Avenue SE

• 14 stations

• 8 bridges

• 1 km of elevated track between Inglewood/Ramsay to 26 Avenue stations

• 4 km Centre City tunnel from 16 Avenue N to Macleod Trail

• 1 light rail vehicle (LRV) Maintenance & Storage Facility north of 126 Avenue SE (Shepard)

• Approximately 70 low floor vehicles

• $4.65 billion capital construction cost

Source: City of Calgary