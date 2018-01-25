Federal Government Investing in Arts Training Projects in Alberta

CALGARY – On behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, the Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, today announced $65,000 in funding for the School of Alberta Ballet’s 2018–19 Training in Arts project. The funding will be used to support the existing Professional Division of the School of Alberta Ballet.
Founded in 1991, the School of Alberta Ballet operates a Professional Division that develops the next generation of dancers to pursue professional careers at dance companies in Canada and around the world. Graduates from the School of Alberta Ballet often go on to dance in professional ballet companies, such as Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Ballet BC, the San Francisco Ballet and Ballet Jorgen Canada.
The Government of Canada supports the training of emerging Canadian talent throughout the creative sector. Creative Canada, the first-ever federal strategy for the creative economy and a renewed policy approach to strengthen Canada’s diverse and vibrant creative sector, will help ensure that Canada’s creative industries continue to grow, innovate and succeed, both at home and abroad.
“Our government is proud to support institutions like the School of Alberta Ballet, which provide high-quality training for the next generation of Canadian artists. Through Creative Canada, the first-ever federal strategy to grow Canada’s creative industries, our government will continue to support artists and creators in doing what they do best: telling our stories and bringing our culture to life.”
—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage
“Canadian Heritage is proud to provide financial support for the ongoing operations of Canadian organizations like the School of Alberta Ballet that specialize in training artists for professional artistic careers. Providing funding for training allows our artists to stand out, succeed and represent Canada on the national and international scene.”
—The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
“Our faculty, which includes some of the world’s greatest dance teachers, has had an enormous impact on the development of Canada’s next generation of artists. Many of our students have gone on to incredible careers around the world. We’re thrilled to follow these successes with recognition from Canadian Heritage. The staff and directors at Alberta Ballet and at the School of Alberta Ballet are very proud of the talent and determination of our students.”
—Chris George, Executive Director, Alberta Ballet
Source: Canadian Heritage
