Federal Government Investing in Arts Training Projects in Alberta

CALGARY – On behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, the Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, today announced $65,000 in funding for the School of Alberta Ballet’s 2018–19 Training in Arts project. The funding will be used to support the existing Professional Division of the School of Alberta Ballet.

Founded in 1991, the School of Alberta Ballet operates a Professional Division that develops the next generation of dancers to pursue professional careers at dance companies in Canada and around the world. Graduates from the School of Alberta Ballet often go on to dance in professional ballet companies, such as Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Ballet BC, the San Francisco Ballet and Ballet Jorgen Canada.

The Government of Canada supports the training of emerging Canadian talent throughout the creative sector. Creative Canada, the first-ever federal strategy for the creative economy and a renewed policy approach to strengthen Canada’s diverse and vibrant creative sector, will help ensure that Canada’s creative industries continue to grow, innovate and succeed, both at home and abroad.