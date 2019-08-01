Federal Government Makes it Easier for Middle Class Canadians to Buy their First Home - Gateway Gazette

BARRIE, ON, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ – All Canadians deserve to have a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is introducing an innovative new tool to help middle class Canadians buy their first home.
Today, Adam Vaughan, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development announced the details of the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive, including the expected launch date.
Starting on September 2, 2019, the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive will help middle class families take their first steps towards homeownership by reducing monthly mortgage payments required for first-time homebuyers without increasing the amount they need to save for a downpayment. This program complements other measures taken in Budget 2019 to support first time homebuyers with their downpayment such as increased RRSP withdrawal limit from $25,000 to $35,000 The Government of Canada has allocated $1.25 billion over three years (starting in 2019) for this program. The incentive will be available to first-time homebuyers with qualified annual household incomes up to $120,000.
Budget 2019 also previewed the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund, a five-year, $100-million lending fund to assist providers of shared equity mortgages to help eligible Canadians achieve affordable homeownership. This will support an alternative homeownership model targeted at first-time homebuyers, help attract new providers of shared equity mortgages and encourage additional housing supply. The fund will be launched on July 31st, 2019, and will be administered by CMHC.
“Through the National Housing Strategy, more middle-class Canadians – and people working hard to join the middle class – will find safe, accessible and affordable homes. Our proposed measures will reduce the monthly mortgage for your first home by up to $286. This will help up to 100,000 families across Canada to buy their first home.” – Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
“The First Time Home-Buyer Incentive is designed to benefit those who need more assistance with housing costs, middle class Canadians. Thanks to mortgage payments that are more affordable, many families will have hundreds of dollars more each month in their pockets – money to spend on things like healthy food, sports activities for their kids, or even save for the future.” – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
|without
FTHBI
|with FTHBI
|without
FTHBI
|with FTHBI
|without
FTHBI
|with FTHBI
|House Price
|$200,000
|$200,000
|$350,000
|$350,000
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Down Payment (5%)
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$17,500
|$17,500
|$25,000
|$25,000
|FTHBI (10%)
|NA
|$20,000
|NA
|$35,000
|NA
|$50,000
|Insured Mortgage
|$190,000
|$170,000
|$332,500
|$297,500
|$475,000
|$425,000
|Insured Mortgage + Mortgage Insurance Premium
|$197,600
|$174,760
|$345,800
|$305,830
|$494,000
|$436,900
|Monthly Payment*
|$989
|$875
|$1,731
|$1,531
|$2,473
|$2,187
|Savings on Monthly Payment
|$114
|$200
|$286
|Savings on Yearly Payment
|$1,372
|$2401
|$3,430
