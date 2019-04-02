Federal Serious & Organized Crime North RCMP Lay Charges in Drug Importation - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton, Alberta – On March 21, 2019, the K Division RCMP – Federal Serious and Organized Crime North unit with assistance from the Dubai Police Anti Narcotics Unit, the RCMP Dubai Liaison Officer and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) completed an international opium importation investigation that originated in Iraq and was destined for Edmonton, Alberta.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 4.75 kg of opium. Police have charged Klara Biernacki (26) and Shahriyar Dolat Khah Bachchek (39) of Edmonton with Importation of Opium and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. Klara Biernacki will appear in Provincial Court in Edmonton on April 19, 2019. An arrest warrant has been issued for Shahriyar Dolat Khah Bachchek.

The assistance provided by the Dubai Police and CBSA was crucial to this case and is an excellent example of how international police cooperation is effectively working together to address the drug trade.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.