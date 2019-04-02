 Federal Serious & Organized Crime North RCMP Lay Charges in Drug Importation - Gateway Gazette

Federal Serious & Organized Crime North RCMP Lay Charges in Drug Importation

By Contributor

Apr 02

 

Edmonton, Alberta – On March 21, 2019, the K Division RCMP – Federal Serious and Organized Crime North unit with assistance from the Dubai Police Anti Narcotics Unit, the RCMP Dubai Liaison Officer and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) completed an international opium importation investigation that originated in Iraq and was destined for Edmonton, Alberta.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 4.75 kg of opium.  Police have charged Klara Biernacki (26) and Shahriyar Dolat Khah Bachchek (39) of Edmonton with Importation of Opium and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.  Klara Biernacki will appear in Provincial Court in Edmonton on April 19, 2019.  An arrest warrant has been issued for Shahriyar Dolat Khah Bachchek.

The assistance provided by the Dubai Police and CBSA was crucial to this case and is an excellent example of how international police cooperation is effectively working together to address the drug trade.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.

If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of Shahriyar Dolat Khah Bachchek and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

