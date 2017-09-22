“Feed the Hungry Calgary” Plans First Harvest

Charitable Organization Joins the Local Food Movement

Calgary, Alberta – On Saturday September 23rd, Feed the Hungry Calgary is planning the first-ever harvest to benefit its Sunday Dinners.

Operating for over 20 years as a program of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary, Feed the Hungry has been offering a family-style sit down meal each week to over 450 Calgarians in need. With the addition of the garden program, they join other charitable groups that have been providing locally grown produce for 20 years.

This first planting year, Feed the Hungry estimates that the 1/2 acre donated garden will produce 6,000 lbs of potatoes while conditioning the soil and allowing a greater variety of crops in future years. The volunteer-run garden program, not only contributes produce to the Sunday dinners, but expands community support for those in need and provides participants the opportunity to learn about food security and gardening techniques.

“We are tremendously excited to make Feed the Hungry a more integrated and sustainable program”

Sartre Jean-Gilles, Feed the Hungry Program Manager

