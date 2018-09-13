Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day (Sept 9): Minister Sabir - Gateway Gazette

To recognize International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day, Minister of Community and Social Services Irfan Sabir issued the following statement:

“Every child deserves the opportunity to live a healthy life and reach their full potential. We all play a role in supporting expectant mothers to have healthy, alcohol-free pregnancies. Our government is dedicated to ensuring people who live every day with the effects of prenatal exposure to alcohol have the supports they need and are fully included in communities, at school and in the workforce.

“We are dedicated in our efforts to raise awareness and educate Albertans on how to prevent FASD. And we want individuals affected by FASD to feel they can reach out for help without fear of shame or stigma. Across the province, there are 12 FASD service networks that offer diagnosis, assessment, prevention and support for those impacted by FASD.

“We remain committed to providing funding to support FASD assessment and diagnosis, prevention and support programs for those living with FASD throughout the province.

“Thank you to the many organizations and individuals leading International FASD Awareness Day events in communities across Alberta. I’m inspired by your dedication, commitment and hard work to make life better for all Albertans.”