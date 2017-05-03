“Field of Dreams” coming to Black Diamond Thanks to Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills

Shirley Puttock, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills, was blown out of the park with a cheque from the Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays.

$150,000 was received as part of the Jays Care $1 million for infrastructure investments through their “Field Of Dreams” grants program.

Shirley said, “Our ‘Field of Dreams’ will include a dugout, night lights, and a building to house washrooms and a concession.”

A September start is anticipated so that the ballpark will be ready for next spring.

In case you missed our original article on this fantastic news, you can read it here: Jays Care.

