Field of Dreams Almost Ready Near Black Diamond - Gateway Gazette

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Foothills has been fundraising for this baseball diamond for quite awhile but the biggest boost came from the Jays Care Foundation. Ground was broke in May and the diamond is expected to be ready for our local kids to “play ball” before the end of July (weather permitting).

Kids will play free but adults are welcome to book time on the ball diamond for a fee (with fee will go towards maintenance). There will be still more amenities such as washrooms to be added in the future as funding allows.

Watch the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Foothills on Facebook for updates.

About Jay Care Foundation

To play is to learn! Baseball diamonds and other sport facilities are classrooms for the children and youth of Canada. Kids should be proud of the places where they play while having the opportunity to learn life skills and participate in an important step in their socialization. Field Of Dreams is Jays Care’s granting program for infrastructure dedicated to youth life-skill development and physical activity. The Field Of Dreams program provides funding to design, refurbish and build safe spaces for children and youth to play baseball, develop life skills and learn from positive role models. In the last five years, Jays Care has committed over $8 million to 66 infrastructure projects across Canada.