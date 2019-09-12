Fight Back on Foreign Funding - Gateway Gazette

Commissioner Steve Allan has launched a website to support the independent public inquiry into foreign funding of anti-energy campaigns.

The website, AlbertaInquiry.ca, provides an avenue to participate in the inquiry via a submissions page that outlines how visitors can contribute relevant information to the inquiry. The site will also help visitors learn more about the inquiry, its mandate and the commissioner.

“At this stage in the process, I’m focused on information-gathering and fact-finding, and that’s why it is critical that I hear from anyone who has valuable information to share. I encourage anyone with relevant information to visit the website for further details.”Steve Allan, commissioner

“The commissioner’s website marks an important milestone in the first phase of the independent inquiry. I’ve heard from many Albertans and Canadians who are anxious to participate in the process, and this website provides them an opportunity to do so.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

As outlined on AlbertaInquiry.ca, individuals and organizations that have information to support the public inquiry can do so by emailing [email protected]. Those submitting information are asked to include their name, contact details and any relevant documentation.

Background

In July, government launched a public inquiry into the well-funded misinformation campaign targeting Alberta’s oil industry.

The inquiry consists of two phases:

First, the commissioner will conduct a paper review, interview witnesses and complete additional research. This includes reviewing public submissions received via AlbertaInquiry.ca.

Second, based on the information gathered during Phase 1, the commissioner may hold a public hearing if deemed necessary.

The commissioner will submit a final report to government by July 2, 2020.

