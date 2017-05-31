Fildebrandt Calls on Ceci to Take a Pay Cut After the Next Credit Downgrade

By Gateway Gazette

May 31

EDMONTON, AB: Since NDP Finance Minister Joe Ceci refuses to listen to sound advice or take Alberta’s finances seriously, he should commit to taking a pay cut if Alberta receives another credit downgrade, Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt said.

“We have to wonder if he even takes Alberta’s latest downgrade seriously,” Fildebrandt said. “While the minister has no financial or budgeting background, these shortcomings could have been somewhat overcome with the advice of economists, fiscal experts, credit rating agencies, or even most Albertans. Ceci has seen fit to ignore them all.”

On the same day that Fildebrandt met with DBRS, Standard and Poor’s handed Alberta it’s 5th credit downgrade under Ceci’s watch. Ceci instead blamed the credit rating agencies.

“Credit rating agencies are not conservatives, liberals, or socialists, but sober-minded analysts who take a reasoned approach to hard numbers,” Fildebrandt said. “If Ceci cannot handle his number one job, responsibly managing the finances of Alberta, and Alberta receives yet another credit downgrade, he should take a pay cut until he can turn things around.”

Subscribe to the Gateway Gazette FREE Daily Digest!

You'll receive an email each morning with the headlines and a short excerpt of the articles posted the previous day.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Woman Injured by Police Dog During Arrest

Social License a Failure, Scrap the Carbon Tax: Jean

Everyone Had a Great Time at the 80+ Birthday Party

NDP Must Put an End to Needless Red Tape: Hunter

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Woman Injured by Police Dog During Arrest Next Post May Long Weekend Draws Surge of Visitors
%d bloggers like this: