Fildebrandt Responds to Ceci Statement on Public-sector Bargaining

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt released the following statement on Finance Minister Joe Ceci’s position on public-sector bargaining:

“Today, we heard once again from the Finance Minister a complete failure to acknowledge the need to control the cost of public-sector salaries.

“The Alberta government pays nearly $2,500 more per-person than British Columbia. We are on pace for a crippling $71 billion in debt, which will mean billions more every year will be taken away from core government programs to just pay the interest.

“There are nearly 100,000 Albertans on employment insurance and across the private sector we have seen hours reduced and wages rolled back. We need all levels of government to recognize this reality.

“In our Budget 2017 recommendations we called for a public sector wage freeze; it’s time the NDP start to defend all taxpayers and adopt this position.”

