Filling the Gaps in Rural Transport - Gateway Gazette

Rural communities throughout Alberta will have options when it comes to rural bus service as Greyhound officially ends its operation in the province.

More than 82 per cent of Greyhound’s existing routes are being covered by private carriers that have already enhanced their operations to serve rural and urban communities.

Additionally, the Alberta and federal governments will invest up to $2 million per year, over two years, to provide service to small and rural communities. The cost-sharing agreement between the two governments will act as an incentive to draw proposals from private carriers to fill remaining service gaps.

“For Albertans in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, bus services have been a lifeline to work, school, vital health care, family and friends. That’s why our government will be working with companies to ensure that service continues across the province. We said we will not leave people stranded by the side of the road.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

Quick facts

On July 9, Greyhound Canada announced it would end service across the West on Oct. 31, affecting bus service in more than 100 communities across Alberta.

Since then, several other private sector carriers have announced plans to expand their services along some of the more populated routes. These companies include: Red Arrow/E-Bus (Diversified Transportation) Northern Express Bus Line Cold Shot Rider Express

Six new pilot projects across the province have received funding through the Rural Transportation Pilot Program to provide more transportation options for people in rural Alberta.