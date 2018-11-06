Filling the Gaps in Rural Transport - Gateway Gazette

More than 82 per cent of Greyhound’s existing routes are being covered by private carriers that have already enhanced their operations to serve rural and urban communities.
Additionally, the Alberta and federal governments will invest up to $2 million per year, over two years, to provide service to small and rural communities. The cost-sharing agreement between the two governments will act as an incentive to draw proposals from private carriers to fill remaining service gaps.
“For Albertans in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, bus services have been a lifeline to work, school, vital health care, family and friends. That’s why our government will be working with companies to ensure that service continues across the province. We said we will not leave people stranded by the side of the road.”
~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation