Filming in High River June 5-8 and 11 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Television film crews will be returning to High River this week to continue production of two popular dramas.

Crew trucks will park in the empty gravel lot behind the Museum of the Highwood as well as in lots located at 128/130 4 Avenue S.W. and 135 Macleod Trail S.W.

On Tuesday, June 5 filming will take place outside the Museum of the Highwood and there will be intermittent parking and traffic control required on 1 Street S.W. from 4 Avenue to 5 Avenue S.W.

From Tuesday, June 5 until Thursday June 7, filming will take place inside a private set on 3 Avenue S.W. Crews will need to conduct intermittent traffic control.

On Friday, June 8 crews will be filming in closed sets north of the Beachwood subdivision and in areas just south of town.

The remainder of filming on June 8 and 11 will take place inside and outside of private sets on 3 Avenue S.W. and on 8 Avenue S.W.

There will be parking restrictions and intermittent traffic control on 3 Avenue S.W. on Monday, June 11 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on 8 Avenue S.W. and 1A Street from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. in order to ensure continuity of picture.